Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Joins National Association of Secretaries of State in #TrustedInfo2024 Voter Education Effort

RHODE ISLAND, November 28 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today joined fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in the #TrustedInfo2024 voter education effort to encourage citizens to look to election officials as the trusted sources of election information ahead of the 2024 elections.

"Despite misinformation that aims to confuse voters and create distrust in our election systems, the simple truth is that our elections are now more secure, and more scrutinized, than they have ever been," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I'm proud to join my fellow NASS members in developing trusted information sources for voters as we approach the 2024 election cycle, and I encourage anyone with questions or concerns about our elections to reach out directly to my office or the election officials in their community."

The nation's Chief Election Officials, along with local election officials, are continuously working to inform Americans about the elections process, including voter registration, state election laws, polling place locations, post-election processes, and more.

The RI Department of State has valuable information, resources, and accessible tools for those interested in learning more about elections online in English at vote.ri.gov and in Spanish at vota.ri.gov. Constituents are encouraged to contact the RI Department of State Elections Division directly at 401-222-2340 or elections@sos.ri.gov with questions or concerns about elections information in Rhode Island.

In addition to supporting #TrustedInfo2024, Secretary Amore and the RI Department of State are preparing for 2024 by visiting schools for civic education opportunities, conducting voter registration drives, and holding forums in local communities to answer questions about elections processes.

To learn about the distinct roles of the State Board of Elections, the RI Department of State, and the local cities and towns in administering elections, visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Elections/Administration. To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, visit vote.ri.gov.

###

Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore se Une a la Asociación Nacional de Secretarías de Estado en el Esfuerzo Educativo Electoral #TrustedInfo2024

PROVIDENCE, RI – El Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore se unió hoy a sus colegas de la Asociación Nacional de Secretarías de Estado (NASS, por sus siglas en inglés) en el esfuerzo educativo electoral de #TrustedInfo2024 (Información de Confianza 2024), el cual aconseja a los ciudadanos para que acudan a sus funcionarios electorales como fuentes de confianza para información electoral en anticipación a las elecciones del 2024.

"A pesar de la desinformación que intenta confundir a los votantes y crear una falta de confianza en nuestros sistemas electorales, la pura verdad es que nuestras elecciones ahora son más seguras y más supervisadas que nunca", dijo Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore. "Estoy orgulloso de acompañar a mis colegas de NASS en desarrollar fuentes de información confiables ya que nos aproximamos al ciclo electoral del 2024 y animo a cualquier persona que tenga preguntas o dudas acerca de nuestras elecciones a comunicarse directamente con mi oficina o con los funcionarios electorales en su comunidad".

Los Funcionarios Electorales Principales Nacionales junto con los funcionarios electorales locales, están trabajando continuamente para informar a los estadounidenses acerca del proceso electoral, incluyendo la inscripción de votantes, las leyes electorales estatales, la ubicación de los lugares de votación, los procesos poselectorales y más.

El Departamento de Estado de RI tiene información valiosa, recursos y herramientas accesibles para todos los que estén interesados en aprender más sobre las elecciones, tanto en inglés en vote.ri.gov como en español en vota.ri.gov. También se les anima a los votantes a comunicarse directamente con la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI al 401-222-2340 o elections@sos.ri.gov con preguntas o dudas acerca de la información electoral en Rhode Island.

Además de apoyar a #TrustedInfo2024, el Secretario Amore y el Departamento de Estado se están preparando para el 2024 visitando escuelas para oportunidades de participación cívica, realizando eventos de inscripción de votantes y organizando foros en comunidades locales para responder a preguntas sobre los procesos electorales.

Para aprender sobre las funciones distintas de la Junta Estatal de Elecciones, el Departamento de Estado de RI y las ciudades y pueblos administrando las elecciones, visite https://vote.sos.ri.gov/ElectionsSpanish/Administration. Para aprender más sobre las elecciones en Rhode Island, visite vota.ri.gov.

###