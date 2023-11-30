Winkler Lowy Foundation, Led by Janine Lowy, Announces $100,000 Gift to Support Oketz

Soldiers in the Oketz Unit receive their dogs during joint training, where they spend significant time together to build a deep connection. These strong bonds are an integral piece of the unit’s larger strategy.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Winkler Lowy Foundation announced that it has donated $100,000 to fund important humanitarian efforts in southern Israel, an effort facilitated by the Giving Group Community (GGC). Founded in 2021, GGC enables philanthropists across the globe to connect and explore unique giving opportunities in Israel and the wider Jewish world. GGC has revolutionized the way donors give, leveraging technology and storytelling to maximize the impact of every gift.

Deployed in the wake of the horrific October 7th attacks, the Winkler Lowy Foundation’s donation will ensure that the Oketz Unit can access the critical resources required to carry out its lifesaving work. Oketz is the IDF’s canine unit, which operates with specially trained dogs to execute search and rescue missions and other counter-terrorism efforts.

“As a Zionist with deep ties to Israel, I’m honored we can do our part to combat the horrific atrocities occurring against the Jewish people,” said Janine Lowy. “Given that we have family who have served in Oketz, I’m especially proud to be able to support that specific unit’s incredible work.”

Quick-acting philanthropic gifts are especially critical in the wake of a tragedy. Governmental agencies and other larger institutional dollars may be more complicated to deploy, creating a delay despite an urgent need for funds.

“There is often a gap between a crisis occurring and access to emergency dollars. The government needs to assess the situation and create policies to release funds,” explained Seth Davis, GGC Founder & CEO. “Philanthropy can be a catalyst to get things into motion by addressing immediate needs to fill that gap. We are so grateful to Janine Lowy and the Winkler Lowy Foundation for jumping into action, and we’re honored that the Giving Group Community could support the execution of this generous gift.”

