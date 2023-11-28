Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,826 in the last 365 days.

Minutes of the Board's discount rate meetings from October 23 through November 1, 2023

November 28, 2023

Minutes of the Board's discount rate meetings from October 23 through November 1, 2023

For release at 3:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday released the minutes from its recent meetings to review and determine the discount rates provided to depository institutions through the discount window. Today's minutes cover the Board meetings that occurred on October 23 and November 1, 2023.

The Board's process for setting the discount rate is distinct from the process the Federal Open Market Committee follows in setting the target range for the federal funds rate.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955 or e-mail [email protected].

You just read:

Minutes of the Board's discount rate meetings from October 23 through November 1, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more