Foundry512 Secures Five-Year Contract as Approved Vendor for UT Health Science Center San Antonio
Foundry512, a leading advertising agency, to deliver culturally sensitive marketing services across UTHSCSA, fostering lasting connections in higher education.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advertising and marketing agency Foundry512 announced its recent designation as an approved vendor for the UT Health Science Center San Antonio (UTHSCSA). This is a pivotal step in the agency’s strategic plan for diversifying their partnerships and expanding into the healthcare and higher education sectors.
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCSA), also known as UT Health San Antonio, is a leading academic health center located in San Antonio, Texas. UTHSCSA is renowned for its contributions to healthcare innovation, medical education, and cutting-edge research across various disciplines, making it a prominent institution in the field of health sciences. Under this five-year contract, Foundry512 is authorized to provide marketing and advertising services to any division or department within UTHSCSA, streamlining the process and expediting services without the need for a competitive bid, regardless of budget constraints.
Through this partnership with UTHSCSA, Foundry512 is able to leverage its extensive experience and creative capabilities to create culturally sensitive campaigns. These campaigns aim to resonate deeply with both patients and healthcare providers, fostering enduring relationships within the realm of public health and influencing behavioral change.
The contract enables Foundry512, the Austin Advertising Agency to collaborate closely with various entities within UTHSCSA, including:
Admissions
All Colleges/Schools
Institutes
Researchers
Multispecialty and Research Hospital
For more details about Foundry512 and its services, please visit https://www.foundry512.com.
About FOUNDRY512
Foundry512 is a full-service advertising and marketing agency that grows brands that look to develop deep relationships with their audiences. Foundry512 serves to create fresh stories and compelling experiences for brands through a combination of creativity and layers of meaningful, deep relationships. To see their past work, visit their portfolio at https://www.foundry512.com/work/.
Aaron Henry
https://www.foundry512.com
+1 512-593-2403
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other