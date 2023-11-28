Students learning in new seismically safe David Lloyd George Elementary

CANADA, November 28 - Students and staff are learning and working in a safe, modern school now that the new David Lloyd George Elementary school is complete.

“Our government is building, expanding and upgrading schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “The new David Lloyd George Elementary is a safe, modern school that the community will enjoy for decades to come.”

Four hundred and forty students are now learning in the new school. The Province provided $24.2 million to replace the 100-year-old David Lloyd George Elementary as part of its ongoing work to seismically upgrade and replace schools in B.C.

The new school, which was developed with energy efficiency in mind, features a learning commons space between classrooms that provide students and teachers flexibility for collaboration and group work.

A neighbourhood learning centre was also built as part of the replacement of David Lloyd George Elementary, which will be used in a way that reflects the needs of the school community and the nearby neighbourhood.

Since September 2017, 13 schools in Vancouver have been approved to be seismically upgraded or replaced with more than $360 million from the Province.

Schools that are now upgraded include: Bayview Community Elementary, Edith Cavell Elementary, David Livingstone Elementary, Lord Selkirk Elementary, Dr. George M. Weir Elementary, Chief Maquinna Elementary, wək̓ʷan̓əs tə syaqʷəm Elementary, and General Wolfe Elementary, among several others.

“We are thrilled to welcome students to the new seismically safe David Lloyd George Elementary," said Victoria Jung, chair, Vancouver School Board. “This facility represents our commitment to seismic safety and modern learning where students can engage in collaborative and innovative learning experience. With the support of the Ministry of Education and Child Care, we are making sure that students’ education is built on a foundation as strong as the buildings they learn in.”

Over the past six years, the Government of B.C. has announced seismic upgrades or replacements for 63 schools, ensuring more than 35,000 more students are attending schools that are seismically safe with almost $1.6 billion in funding from the Province.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

