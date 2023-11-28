QUEST WATER GLOBAL EXPANDS INTO SOUTH AFRICA

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company and developer of the solar-powered AQUAtapTM water purification, desalination, and distribution technology, provides the following global expansion plans.



Quest Water Global, Inc. is pleased to announce the establishment of a strategic partnership in South Africa with AQUAtapTM Oasis South Africa (Pty) Ltd. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the Company and is a testament to their commitment to promoting diversity and economic empowerment in the region. AQUAtapTM Oasis South Africa (Pty) Ltd. will have access to Quest Water Global, Inc.'s water technologies, market-driven business model, and expertise, while also benefiting from the knowledge and experience of their local partners.

AQUAtapTM Oasis South Africa (Pty) Ltd is a BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) compliant company, with 51% of its equity held by two Black-owned South African companies. These partners are highly reputable and accomplished, making them ideal collaborators for the Company. The remaining 49% of the equity is owned by Quest, solidifying their commitment to the partnership.

Black Economic Empowerment is a policy of the South African government which aims to facilitate broader participation in the economy by Black people. A form of affirmative action, it is intended especially to redress the inequalities created by apartheid.

"We are thrilled to partner with Yonga Industries (Pty) Ltd. and Yorown Energy (Pty) Ltd. in forming AQUAtapTM Oasis South Africa (Pty) Ltd., and to contribute to the economic empowerment of the region. This partnership aligns with our core values of diversity and sustainability, and we are confident that together, we can make a positive socioeconomic impact in South Africa," stated John Balanko, President & CEO of Quest Water Global, Inc.

Quest Water Global, Inc. is also currently forming new partnerships in Kenya and the South Pacific Island Nation of Kiribati to establish sustainable clean water initiatives within each country. Working closely with its local partners, the Company will be implementing innovative solutions to provide access to affordable and reliable clean drinking water, with the goal of improving the overall health and well-being of the communities in these countries. This expansion is evidence of Quest Water Global's commitment to making a positive impact on a global scale.

The Company is proud to announce the commencement of manufacturing its AQUAtapTM Water Purification and Distribution systems in South Africa. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Quest as it aims to provide clean, safe drinking water to communities in need across the continent.

Quest plans to expand manufacturing to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya in 2024. By manufacturing within the African continent, the Company significantly reduces its costs, with most of the components being sourced locally. With the expansion of manufacturing in Africa, the Company aims to increase the availability and affordability of these systems. The Company is committed to its mission of providing affordable, clean drinking water to those in need, and this expansion of manufacturing in Africa is a significant step towards achieving that goal.

About Quest Water Global, Inc.

Quest Water Global, Inc., is a socially responsible, innovative water solutions company. The Company’s goal is to provide a permanent, abundant, affordable, and sustainable source of drinking water to underserved communities. To achieve its financial, social, and environmental goals, Quest utilizes an inclusive, market-driven Build-Own-Operate business model. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.questwaterglobal.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined under applicable securities laws. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: negative results from the Company's operations; the effects of government regulation on the Company's business; risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain and protect rights to its intellectual property; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to raise additional capital; loss of management; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should also refer to the risk factor disclosures and other disclosures outlined in the Company's periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CONTACT: John Balanko, President & CEO Quest Water Global, Inc. +1 888 897 5536 info@questwaterglobal.com www.questwaterglobal.com

Source: Quest Water Global, Inc.