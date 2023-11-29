Tech Giant, Safe Castle, Elevates Customer Experience at Sixes Social Cricket-Themed Restaurant with expert IT Solutions

Setting The Standard in The Intersection Of Entertainment & Hospitality.

THE COLONY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Castle, a prominent North-Texas based infrastructure technology company, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Sixes Social Cricket, a vibrant new destination for cricket enthusiasts and food lovers alike. The partnership aims to elevate the restaurant's ambiance and provide patrons with an immersive experience through cutting-edge technology solutions.

As the demand for unique dining experiences continues to grow, Sixes Social Cricket recognized the importance of integrating advanced technology into its space to offer customers an unforgettable time with an interactive multi-player batting challenge, live sports coverage, superb food & cocktails and more. Safe Castle was entrusted with the task of designing and implementing a state-of-the-art network infrastructure, installing high-quality TVs, and mounting them strategically on the restaurant's walls.

"We are excited to collaborate with Sixes and contribute to creating an immersive environment for cricket & sports enthusiasts. Our advanced technology solutions will enhance the overall hospitality experience, making this establishment a go-to destination for cricket lovers and food enthusiasts alike," said Joshua Futrell, Founder at Safe Castle.

Safe Castle prides itself on its expertise in creating seamless and reliable commercial network infrastructures that enable fast and secure connectivity for both staff and customers. By utilizing the latest networking technologies, patrons can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment, ensuring they never miss a moment of action while savoring delicious food and beverages.

Additionally, Safe Castle excels in TV installation and wall mounting services, ensuring that the restaurant's TVs are positioned optimally for maximum visibility from every corner. This meticulous approach guarantees that guests can enjoy a front-row experience, enhancing their enjoyment of live sports and other entertainment programs broadcasted in the restaurant.

Safe Castle continues to pioneer the infrastructure technology space through both innovative solutions and best-in class services for businesses and residences nationwide.

About Safe Castle:

Safe Castle is a veteran owned and operated leading infrastructure technology provider, specializing in a wide variety of services including structured cabling, fiber solutions, network optimization, alarm & security, smart automation, audio/video installation, and more. They are dedicated to top-notch customer care, transparency, and efficiency in all aspects of work. Helping businesses and residences nationwide remain secure, efficient, and connected in today’s modern age. For more information, visit http://www.safecastle.io