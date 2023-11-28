DanceCon 2023 Brings Together Championship Performances by the Best Dance Teams & Dancers in the World

DanceCon 2023 will be held in Miami from the 29th to the 31st of December, featuring some of the best dance crews and break dancers. It will be broadcast on the IndieONE Live platform.

Miami, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inclusion of break dancing in the 2024 Olympics is arguably the brightest spotlight ever shone on dance as a sport, to the delight of dance enthusiasts around the world. Ahead of this, global media live streaming platform IndieONE has partnered with DanceCon, with the inaugural edition to be held from the 29th to the 31st of December at Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, an area known for its vibrant entertainment, art, and dance scenes.

DanceCon 2023 is a three-day event celebrating dance, both as a competitive discipline and as an art form. The highlights of the event will be the 2023 GSC World Breaking Invitational and the 2023 GSC World Dance Crew Invitational, showcasing an array of high-powered Championship Dance Team & Break Dancer performances by renowned dance teams and break dancers from all around the world.

Aside from the contestants, numerous choreographers and online dance content creators will be in attendance, with hourly workshops being held to teach attendees about various forms of dance, as well as screenings of dance-centric movies, with some of the actors or choreographers of the movies holding panel sessions afterward.

DanceCon 2023 will also give spotlight to multiple guest speakers, highlighting different dance disciplines, such as hip hop and latin dance, as well as educating people about the history, current events, and future outlook of dance.

“The idea is to reach out to people who want to get into the world of dance but have no idea what to do, other than that they love to dance. By attending, they can learn about other people’s stories and get in touch with them. They can then decide to become a choreographer, a backup dancer, whatever the opportunities are,” says IndieONE Co-Founder and CEO Darrin Scorpio Campbell.

The entire event will be broadcast pay-per-view on the IndieONE Live platform, giving it a wider reach and allowing people who cannot be there physically to still enjoy the event. The online broadcast will also feature exclusive interviews with participants and behind-the-scenes looks at various events at DanceCon 2023.

The dates for the next DanceCon have also been announced – with DanceCon 2024 to be held in Atlanta, Georgia from March 15 to March 17, 2024. Attendees are sure to experience more high-powered and entertaining performances, with the 2023 winners eager to defend their crowns. DanceCon is also planning to hold overseas editions of the event in 2024, mostly after the Olympics.

According to Campbell, the first DanceCon was supposed to be held in 2020, but it got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. After a period of recovery in 2021 and 2022, DanceCon 2023 promises to deliver an event experience that highlights the unique spirit and history of the community, as well as prepare both dancers and spectators for breaking’s debut on the world sporting stage next year.

“As a dance enthusiast and content creator myself, I was extremely excited to find out that breaking would be an official sport in the 2024 Olympics,” says Campbell. “We at IndieONE partnered with DanceCon to showcase and elevate the talent of dancers and dance crews, as well as provide a venue for dance content creators to exercise their creativity and attract a wider audience. We’re excited to host DanceCon 2023 soon and DanceCon 2024 a few months later, and we’re also looking forward to breaking taking the center stage in the Olympics, with the entire world’s eyes on it.”

Media contact:

Name: Darrin Scorpio Campbell

Email: mediarelations@indieonelive.com



