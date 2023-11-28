Readers’ Insights on the Devotionals of a Woman of God
In Luke 1:45, it is stated, “Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill his promises to her.” This Bible verse reassures the faithful that the Lord listens and provides in his own way. This verse may be one of the strongholds of Marlene L. Burling in her daily walks with God. She chronicles these thoughts and reflections in her book A Morning Walk with God.
Written to be read throughout the year, the book is dated from January 1 to December 31, with unique headings and relatable experiences. These headings may inject humor, contemplation, and other emotions among readers. One example is evident in the entry for January 7: “To Pray or Not to Pray.” Each entry is supported by Bible verses and ends with three questions for readers to reflect upon. The questions have the heading “For my walk with God this morning” and invite readers to proactively think of what God is telling them, what they need to do on that day, and what promise they can claim.
In this 365-day devotional, Marlene L. Burling gives insights for readers who have lost a beloved partner, who are facing problems and challenges, and who are in the season of waiting. Her reflections are neatly organized and written to inspire readers to turn to God and trust him as they journey through life.
In Barbara Bamberger Scott’s review in the US Review of Books, she describes the entries of the book as “all delivered with gentle, individual purpose and perception.” She further states that “The questions that conclude each entry are both compelling and profound. Her book can be envisioned not only as a ‘walk in it’ volume but also as a focus for Christian-based study and discussion.”
Marlene L. Burling resides in Betavia, New York. She has three children, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was also a pastor’s wife. In fact, she began writing her devotionals on Facebook after her husband died. She is a frequent speaker for ladies’ events and the co-leader of a grief sharing program at her church. She has three published books. Daily Walks with God and Grandma Tell Me the Easter Story are both published under PageTurner Press and Media. A Morning Walk with God is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at various online bookstores and at www.pageturner.us.
Other