Motobyo Transforms the Landscape of Used Car Transactions with Innovative Tech Platform

America’s used car industry, entrenched in outdated practices, faces inefficiencies costing consumers thousands. Motobyo, launched in August 2022, disrupts this norm with its automotive retail marketplace powered by patent-pending technology.
"Our idea was to leverage advanced pricing technology to empower private sellers, evolving into a unique platform for consumers to buy and sell cars without dealers," said George Lekas, Founder and COO of Motobyo. “That kernel of an idea grew into a unique transaction platform for consumers to buy and sell cars without dealers, gain access to related finance, warranty and insurance products, and to a platform providing impartial auto information and guidance for consumers.”
In its inaugural year, Motobyo attracted 400,000 visitors, generating 23,500 leads and 5,700 sign-ups across 48 states. The tech start-up has enhanced the functionality of its used car marketplace, developed new consumer facing solutions, and validated its ability to efficiently and economically source vehicle sellers through digital marketing.
“As an automotive retail marketplace connecting used car sellers and buyers, Motobyo has developed a compelling consumer value proposition along with a highly efficient and leverageable business model,” said Ron Averett, CEO of Motobyo. “Motobyo empowers vehicle sellers to obtain more money from the sale of their vehicle, while enabling buyers to save money on their vehicle purchases as well as giving them access to traditional dealer-only products and services.”
Motobyo's compelling value proposition and efficient business model includes a robust partner network which offers ancillary services, ensuring successful transactions. The platform, a rich source of data, empowers users with vehicle history, impartial guidance, and tutorial best practices.
An amazing portfolio of major national brands are partners with Motobyo, providing products and services including vehicle inspections, financing, warranty and protection programs, insurance, titling, vehicle history, customer identification and verification, shipping and transportation. The Motobyo partner network includes Firestone, Midas, Meineke and Wrench / Lemon Squad for vehicle inspection and repairs; Credible, for auto lending; The Zebra, for auto insurance; Acertus, for 50-state DMV services; North American Auto Care (NAAC), for extended vehicle protection; UShip, for vehicle transport; CARFAX and Auto Check, for vehicle history reporting; Ekata, for customer identification and verification; and Citizens Bank, for payment protection.
Additionally, supporting its strategic intent to provide value-added services for consumers, Motobyo serves as a rich source of data with impartial “how to” and tutorial best practices and guidance regarding both buying and selling cars.
