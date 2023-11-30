Mozrt's Collaboration with BOK Financial: Cross-Border Payments

Mozrt, an award-winning payments technology platform, and BOKF, one of the U.S.’s 25 largest banks, announced plans to reshape cross-border payments.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mozrt, an award-winning payments technology platform, and BOKF, NA, one of the U.S.’s 25 largest banks, announce their plans to reshape cross-border payment services and elevate the capabilities of financial institutions.

At the heart of this collaboration lies Mozrt's commitment to delivering advanced cross-border and FX payment capabilities to BOK Financial’s broad network of downstream or correspondent banks, magnifying efficiency and convenience for their clients. By combining the strengths of both entities, this collaboration empowers financial institutions of all sizes to seamlessly offer international payment capabilities to their customers.

The Mozrt MFX platform delivers real-time FX rates, allowing downstream correspondents to initiate and book cross-border payments. This all takes place within a highly secured platform, leveraging the latest in MFA and multi-level approval technology.

“The platform enables Mozrt and BOK Financial to introduce a suite of features designed to simplify processes, enhance security, and ultimately better serve downstream correspondents. We’re excited to be providing a tech-forward solution that simplifies international payments, ensuring they are straightforward and hassle-free,” said Heath Hartley, BOK Financial. “The Mozrt platform offers robust beneficiary creation, validation, and management, facilitating accurate and efficient transactions.”

Furthermore, the collaboration facilitates a seamless transition for existing digital banking platforms, allowing single sign-on (SSO) or utilization of a custom, FI-branded portal. Mozrt's modular design enables easy integration into various points across the front, middle, and back offices.

By delivering a user-centric online FX origination experience, this Mozrt – BOK Financial relationship equips financial institutions to meet the dynamic demands of the digital era.

Jeff Althaus, Founder & CEO of Mozrt, expressed his enthusiasm about the companies’ plans: "We are thrilled about the potential impact of Mozrt's collaboration with BOK Financial in redefining cross-border payment services. Working alongside an innovative institution like BOK Financial enables us to provide a holistic solution that simplifies international transactions and accelerates our client's digital transformation."

About Mozrt:

Mozrt is a forward-thinking payments technology platform that empowers financial institutions to elevate their payment and FX processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and explore new revenue opportunities. Offering domestic and international payments, virtual accounts, and embedded compliance workflows, Mozrt is at the forefront of global payments innovation.