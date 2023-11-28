Calgary’s Oldest Women-Only Charity Golf Classic Ends after 34 Years

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 21, 2023 the 34th and final 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic was held at The Winston Golf Club. This tournament was the longest running women-only tournament in Calgary and has raised over 1.25 million dollars in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada. The final year of this tournament we raised $27,000 for cystic fibrosis.



While we did not meet our final goal it was a wonderful day of celebration for all our accomplishments. The Winston did an incredible job of hosting us and course was in beautiful shape. There were many ladies in attendance who had been participating for over 25 years.

While we are sad to see this important fundraiser for cystic fibrosis come to an end it was time to make room for other golf-related fundraisers. For information on these please contact the CF Calgary Chapter office at 403-266-5295.

There is still work to be done to find a control or cure for CF and on Giving Tuesday we ask you to consider helping us get closer to a cure or control for those living with CF.

CF is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. Research has lead to advancements in treatments and access to new drug therapies are changing the lives of those living with CF. Together we can continue to make a difference in the lives of those fighting this disease.

We hope that you will join us in our fight to #EndCF.

For Further Information Please contact:

Debbie Carver at 403-630-0302

Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. At present, there is no cure. CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. The degree of cystic fibrosis severity differs from person to person, however, the persistence and ongoing infection in the lungs, with destruction of lungs and loss of lung function, will eventually lead to death in the majority of people with CF.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $300 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. The median age of survival is 51 years, however 50% of those that die from cystic fibrosis are under 35. There is no cure. #ENDCF

The Winston - https://thewinstongolfclub.com/

Giving Tuesday donation page - https://give.cysticfibrosis.ca/page/138481/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=GTYE23-Email-1B&utm_medium=email&utm_source=engagingnetworks&utm_campaign=GivingTuesday-email1b-EN&utm_content=2023+Giving+Tuesday+Email+1b+-+EN&ea.url.id=6690220

