Empowering Change on Giving Tuesday: Counslr Partners with Renowned Cleft Lip and Palate Nonprofit Smile Train Releasing White Paper on Burnout and Text-based Mental Health Support within the Nonprofit Workplace

Growing Demand for Mental Health Support Needed for Nonprofit Employees, and Further Proving the Need for Giving Tuesday Donations

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr, the text-based mental health support platform, announced today that as a result of its successful partnership with Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, it has released a white paper, unveiling both the positive impact on and the need for text-based mental health support for nonprofit employees. The white paper also highlights the level of burnout endured before receiving care, and how it is mitigated after receiving the mental health support. In addition, the white paper largely supports the trend of work-related stress and risk of burnout that employees of nonprofits endure on a daily and on-going basis.

“As burnout rates increase in the nonprofit space, Smile Train employees continue doing critical work providing quality care to children around the world,” said Josh Liss, Counslr CEO. “Counslr is honored to support this important organization to help them continue helping the people they serve.”

The report is reflective of the partnership between Counslr and Smile Train, in which all United States-based Smile Train employees have free and unlimited access to engage in a text-based session with a licensed mental health professional 24/7/365.

The report notes that at 24%, the utilization rate of Counslr among Smile Train employees is substantially greater than that of traditional EAPs, which usually rests around 3–5 percent. With the average session lasting 41 minutes, the report also demonstrates that Counslr has successfully enabled workers to carve out the time needed to prioritize their mental health, a sentiment that the nonprofit space both needs and lacks.

Other key findings in the report include:

59.8% of Smile Train’s Counslr users had never previously received mental health care.

48% of sessions occurred during times when traditional providers are unavailable, for example in the late evening or early morning. Without Counslr, many people would not have been able to receive care at a time when they needed it.

21.7% of sessions dealt with “Relationship” or “Family”, thus demonstrating the utility of a text-based service as video and audio support inherently provide a challenge regarding privacy.

“Our staff has been appreciative that as an organization we have provided a tool that makes mental health a priority every day,” said Vivian Lewis, Vice President of Human Resources at Smile Train. “Providing the Counslr app to our employees has served as a wonderful complement to the other more-traditional mental health services we offer through our employee assistance program and health insurance.”

The full report is available here: https://www.counslr.com/resources. For more information on Counslr, please visit: www.counslr.com.

ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are small to help ensure that they stay small. As the only mental health platform that offers unlimited availability to live sessions with licensed counselors without a direct fee-for-service, Counslr offers its partners the most qualified, accessible, cost-effective, highly-scalable mental health solution for organizations of any size. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit Counslr: www.Counslr.com.

ABOUT SMILE TRAIN

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children’s lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train’s sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit https://www.smiletrain.org/.

