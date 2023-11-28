Southeast Alaska Deploys Enlitic as Part of Strategic Growth Plan

SEARHC is deploying ENDEX™ to drive efficiency and workflow improvements in radiology

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic®, Inc. and Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium entered into contractual arrangements in respect of the licensing of ENDEX™ in July. Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is deploying ENDEX™ data standardization to help local radiologists manage the large volumes of patient studies, more efficiently. SEARHC sees thousands of medical scans per year and using ENDEX to standardize their medical imaging studies will help speed up the reporting process with less manual intervention.

Enlitic is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through the application of AI technology. Enlitic focuses the power of artificial intelligence into data management applications, enabling improved administration, processing and sharing of patient data throughout the healthcare ecosystem. For example, ENDEX uses artificial intelligence to make hanging protocols work more consistently. As a result, workflow is improved, and valuable time is reclaimed by not only radiologists but also PACS Administrators, I.T. managers and technologists.

"Data standardization has become a requirement for any type of workflow improvement in radiology," says John Marshall, COO of Enlitic. "The impact standardization has downstream of the department adds more value to the organization. SEARHC has recognized this value and is working with Enlitic to realize these benefits."

SEARHC is a non-profit health consortium serving the residents of southeast Alaska and has become one of the largest Native-run health organizations in the nation.

ABOUT SOUTHEAST ALASKA HEALTH CONSORTIUM

Established in 1975, SEARHC is one of the largest Native-run healthcare organizations in the United States. As an independent and nonprofit health Consortium, SEARHC provides health-related services in 27 communities throughout Southeast Alaska. Visit searhc.org for more information.

ABOUT ENLITIC

Enlitic focuses the power of artificial intelligence into data management and interoperability applications, enabling effective administration, processing, and sharing of patient data throughout the healthcare enterprise. Enlitic standardizes, protects, integrates, and analyzes data to create the foundation of a real-world evidence platform that improves clinical workflows, increases efficiencies, and expands capacity.

For more information about Enlitic, please visit www.enlitic.com