Morocco Travel 4X4 Announces New Selection of Customizable Holiday Destinations and Tours

Marrakech, Morocco – Morocco Travel 4×4, a local tour company specialising in private tours and vacation packages throughout Morocco, is thrilled to announce its new selection of customisable holiday destinations and tours.

Designed to cater to individuals and groups who are looking to make the best of their morocco travel and adventure tours throughout the country, Morocco Travel 4×4 is now offering a diverse variety of holiday destinations and trips, including Sahara desert tours with camel riding, desert camping, city sightseeing tours, cultural, historical and heritage trips, day trips, beaches, excursions and other exciting activities in the most exotic popular Moroccan spots.

“With the “Morocco Travel 4×4” agency, we offer an unparalleled range of customisable Morocco tours tailored to suit your needs and interests,” said a spokesperson from Morocco Travel 4×4. “From Marrakech to Casablanca, Fes to Tangier, and Ouarzazate, our curated collection includes excursions through Morocco’s most coveted destinations, such as the majestic Sahara desert, the iconic imperial cities, the towering Atlas Mountains, and the serene Moroccan beaches.”

Morocco Travel 4×4 (https://moroccotravel4x4.com) provides those who are travelling to Morocco with the choice of accessing one of its premium private tours in three package levels: Standard (mid-range accommodations), Luxury Packages and VIP. Whichever package clients choose, Morocco Travel 4×4 provides an array of specialist benefits, such as:

Airport Pick-up: Upon arrival, a Morocco Travel 4X4 driver will meet holiday-goers at the airport based on their flight arrival schedule before driving swiftly to their selected hotel or Riad.

Hotel Booking: Morocco Travel 4×4 (moroccotravel4x4.com) manages all aspects of a vacation from start to finish. Beginning with hotel, riad, or desert camp reservations, transportation to associated activities during a trip.

Tours with a Guide: With a team of expert, qualified staff, the company ensures to provide the best experience on every trip by offering a wealth of cultural knowledge and experience related to the plethora of historic monuments and locations featured on every tour.

From geological tours, luxury Morocco tours, family tours and religious tours, moroccotravel4x4 offers a completely personalised experience to ensure that clients have an unforgettable adventure on each of its tours. Some of the company’s most popular tours include:

3 Days from Marrakech to Fes: This is 3 Days from Marrakech to Fes via the Sahara Desert, passing through the Sahara Desert. On the first day, visitors will visit the Ait ben Haddou Kasbah and Ouarzazate before reaching the Dades Valley. The second day will take them through the Todra gorges, Erfoud, and Rissani before arriving at Merzouga, where they can ride camels to a Berber Nomads camp in Erg Chebbi’s sand dunes. On the third day, they will travel to Fez via the Ziz Valley, Midelt, and Azrou, where they can see Barbarian apes and visit Ifrane before heading back to their hotel.

6 Days tour from Marrakech to Sahara Desert: This is a 6-day tour by morocco travel 4×4 is from Marrakech to the Sahara Desert in Morocco. On the first day, the tour visits the Kasbah of Ait Ben Haddou and Dades Valley. On the second day, the tour continues to Todra Gorges, Erfoud, and Merzouga Erg Chebbi for a camel ride and desert camping. On the third day, the tour visits Gnaoua village Khamlia, nomad families, and Rissani’s traditional market. The fourth day takes the tour to Ouarzazate via Alnif, Nakob, and Zagora. The fifth day is free to explore Ouarzazate and visit the film studios. On the sixth and final day, the tour returns to Marrakech via the Tizi-N-Tichka Pass.

8 Days tour from Casablanca to Marrakech via Sahara Desert: This 8 days tour by Morocco travel 4×4 is starting from Casablanca and ending in Marrakech (or Casablanca), where you’ll explore the diverse highlights of Morocco in this one-week itinerary. Explore the cultural gems of Casablanca, Rabat, Chefchaouen, and Fes. Immerse yourself in the magic of the Sahara Desert, the majestic Atlas Mountains, the ancient charm of Ait ben Haddou Kasbah, explore Ouarzazate knowning as “The Hollywood of Africa”, the historical richness of Volubilis and Meknes. Additionally, savor the local flavors in bustling Souks, indulge in shopping of Moroccan Handicrafts, and appreciate the grandeur of palaces and mosques.

About Morocco Travel 4X4

With over 7 years of experience in providing market-leading tours throughout Morocco, Morocco Travel 4×4 has become a renowned specialist in private tours and vacation packages ranging from Standard (featuring mid-range accommodations) to Luxury Packages and VIP experiences. Catering to clients’ specific preferences and unique requests, Morocco Travel 4×4 manages all aspects of Morocco vacations, from airport pick up, hotel booking to exclusive tours with a guide to guarantee an unforgettable Moroccan experience.

More Information

To learn more about Morocco Travel 4×4 and its range of customisable holiday destinations and tours, please visit the website at https://moroccotravel4x4.com/.

