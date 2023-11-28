Index Groundworks Announce Artificial Grass Installation For Small and Large Projects In and Around The Doncaster and Scunthorpe Areas

Doncaster, South Yorkshire – Index Groundworks, the family-run leading artificial grass supplier in Doncaster, is proud to announce its artificial grass installation service for small and large projects in and around the Doncaster and Scunthorpe areas.

Comprising of 4th generation of lawn and turf experts, Index Groundworks is committed to the company’s original values – to offer great quality work at an excellent value for money. With this approach, its artificial grass doncaster is designed to provide homeowners with attractive and low-maintenance lawns that stay green every season.

“When it comes to creating attractive outdoor spaces, nothing beats the convenience and beauty of synthetic grass,” said a spokesperson for Index Groundworks. “Artificial grass in Doncaster is not just a trend. It is a practical solution for those wanting a lush, green lawn without the maintenance. With our artificial grass, we’re not just supplying a product, we’re creating a lifestyle that’s both attractive and low maintenance.”

Index Groundworks’ fake grass installation service can be uniquely customised to fit the needs of both small and large projects, such as gardens, terraces, courtyard gardens, play areas and walkways.

Choosing garden landscaping with artificial grass offers 10 years of maintenance-free, no-hassle lawns that are child and pet-friendly, as well as being free-draining, non-reactive to UV and natural to the touch. The expert team at Index Groundworks does all the groundwork for every artificial grass project they undertake, including membrane-laying, cutting the lawn perfectly to size, and installing a customer’s new artificial lawn. The company even provides the choice of a selection of eye-catching finishes from a bowling green to a luxurious meadow, to offer an ideal alternative to traditional turf.

Mastering the art of blending aesthetics and functionality alongside its highly acclaimed artificial grass, Index Groundworks offers customers in Doncaster and Scunthorpe a variety of top-quality services that always exceed customer expectations. These include:

Resin and Tarmac Drives, Block Paving: The selection of resin-bound and block paved driveway solutions at Index Groundworks utilise natural recycled gravel available in various colours and grades to create beautiful, practical and hard-wearing porous patios and drives.

Fencing, Decking and Patios: From timber and concrete fencing to protect a garden to a variety of functional sheds to add useful storage and high-quality decking that improves the area’s appearance, Index Groundworks helps add that extra dimension to every home.

Whichever highly rated service a customer chooses, Index Groundworks offers free garden inspections and quotes to ensure its team can deliver a personalised approach and the most cost-effective prices. For the best artificial turf services in Doncaster, Index Groundworks invites customers to contact a member of its friendly customer service team today to arrange a free site survey and take the first step towards a maintenance-free garden.

More Information

To learn more about Index Groundworks and its artificial grass installation service, please visit the website at https://indexgroundworks.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/index-groundworks-announce-artificial-grass-installation-for-small-and-large-projects-in-and-around-the-doncaster-and-scunthorpe-areas/

About Index Groundworks

Contact Index Groundworks

Abbey Lodge, Bootham Ln, Dunscroft, Hatfield

Doncaster

South Yorkshire DN7 4JT

United Kingdom

01302 215 844

Website: https://indexgroundworks.co.uk/