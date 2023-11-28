Readers Commend Melvin Elson for His Insightful Impartation in Skin Scam
With decades in the practice of his expertise, Melvin L. Elson, MD, has penned a wonderful source of information under the publication of PageTurner Press and Media.
As a worldwide-known expert in improving the physical effects of aging, Melvin L. Elson, MD, has taught a plethora of medical personnel in more than fifty countries and has attracted patients from around the globe. Another fruit of his labor, in his over thirty years of practice as a board-certified dermatologist, is the development of three skincare lines.
Offers left and right promise target clients to look younger, feel stronger, have more energy, be more vibrant, be more desirable, finally get a dream man or woman, become wealthy, and so on. Skin Scam: Dying to be Beautiful addresses the confusion and false promises of the cosmetics industry and stirs readers to the direction of the more qualified establishments that they should trust with their looks, health, and lives.
“If you’ve ever looked in the mirror and thought about trying to stop the dreadful aging process, Elson has the facts you need to know before you undergo the latest procedure or buy the newest cream. Skin Scam breaks down the buzzwords and ingredients we see in the media daily and evaluates their efficiency,” gladly encourages Melanie Kennedy.
This crucial book in these modern times, as Melanie Kennedy describes it, received praises like Adanna Ora’s Readers’ Favorite book review, “Reading Skin Scam has numerous advantages that cannot be overstated.”
Additionally, readers expressed their admiration for Elson in their book reviews in Readers’ Favorite. Diana Lopez is more than grateful to have read this book as she quotes, “Melvin L. Elson, MD, is a doctor with many years of experience who uncovers the truth about skincare—He explains various procedures to demonstrate why some work while others don’t and informs readers about any side effects—He is familiar with that medium and describes it in a structured and entertaining way.”
Maria Victoria Beltran shares more about what to expect with this book, “Melvin L. Elson, MD, provides his readers with the right questions to ask their dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medspas, or cosmetic salespersons and gives the real meaning behind their answers.”
Melanie Kennedy further commends Elson, saying that “more than thirty years of knowledge will open your eyes to the aging face—Elson is determined to ensure everyone gets the correct facts and makes smart, informed decisions regarding their health and beauty. Skin Scam will set you on the right path to start your new life with a younger-looking face.”
Adanna Ora adds, “He discusses the elements that affect how we look, the causes of aging, the best people to treat any skin or body issues that may arise, and the various facial and body treatments that are available—Melvin L. Elson uses his knowledge of skincare to ensure that people are aware of the potential repercussions of their actions. This book’s advice on how to evaluate the reliability and competency of any dermatologist or plastic surgeon is a key component.”
Melanie Kennedy gives a good synopsis of this book, “Skin Scam: Dying to be Beautiful by Melvin L. Elson, MD, is a powerful book about the truth and fiction in the beauty industry today.”
Skin Scam, a wonderful guide to health and fitness, is available in hardback, paperback, or e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other online book retailers.
