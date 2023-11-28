Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Haymarket, Virginia

Dominion Valley Country Club - The Towns Collection is an enclave of new luxury townhomes with access to impeccable resort-style amenities

HAYMARKET, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company’s newest luxury home community, Dominion Valley Country Club – The Towns Collection, is coming soon to the D.C. Metro area. The community will be located near the intersection of Dominion Valley Drive and Waverly Farm Drive in Haymarket, Virginia, and is expected to open for sale in early 2024.







Nestled within the picturesque hills and creeks of Prince William County, Dominion Valley Country Club - The Towns Collection features an exquisite selection of new luxury townhomes in Haymarket. The community will feature 19 in-progress homes with professionally selected finishes and 2-car garages. Homes will be priced from the upper $700,000s, and each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“The Towns Collection will offer the final opportunity to purchase a brand-new home in this highly sought-after community,” said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in the D.C. Metro area. “With spacious home designs and designer-curated finishes, these homes will provide home buyers with options to fit any lifestyle.”





Toll Brothers home buyers will enjoy outstanding onsite amenities that include multiple resort-style pools, a clubhouse with fitness center, miles of trails and green space, and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course. The community is situated within walking distance of Alvey Elementary School, Ronald Wilson Reagan Middle School, and Battlefield High School.

The community is centrally located just minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment at Dominion Valley Market Square and Virginia Gateway Shopping Center. Commuters will enjoy convenient access to Washington, D.C. and beyond via nearby Interstate 66, Route 15, US Route 50, and Interstate Dulles Toll Road/Route 267.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Metro Walk at Moorefield Station, Regency at Belmont (55+), and Arden.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities, call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/Virginia.





