Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,928 in the last 365 days.

Scoular highlights carbon savings, responsible product sourcing, and fourth employee group in new sustainability report

Omaha, Nebraska, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Scoular released its third annual sustainability report, which highlights progress across the company’s five sustainability pillars.

Key progress includes an updated sustainability leadership structure, an established baseline carbon footprint, growth of impact of the company’s employee volunteerism, and the addition of a fourth employee resource group, Scoular Emerging Leaders Organization, or SELO.

 “As transparency and sustainability practices evolve, our strategy enables Scoular to provide unique solutions to decarbonize our planet and support the people and communities where we operate,” said Scoular CEO Paul Maass. “We are excited about the challenge to innovate throughout our industry to positively shape the future.”

The report outlines Scoular’s progress from June 2022 to May 2023 on each sustainability pillar, including

  • Reducing carbon footprint: Scoular’s newly announced sustainability showcase hub at its facility in Adrian, Missouri, includes, among other advancements, variable frequency drive technology for bunker fans. The technology reduces motor speeds based on wind speed readings, reducing site electricity use by more than 55 percent.

  • Upholding workplace health and safety:  Reduced Days Away Restricted or Transferred (DART) injuries declined at Scoular by 33 percent year over year.

  • Promoting diversity and inclusion: The addition of the employee resource group, SELO, resulted in 10 new ERG leadership positions to drive learning and engagement with Scoular’s emerging leaders.

“Scoular is dedicated to creating custom sustainability solutions across our business units. As customer requests increase, we will continue to scale our sustainability offerings. I am confident that demands in the market will help us to foster innovation and raise the bar on our own commitments,” said Kate Pitschka, Scoular’s Corporate Sustainability Manager.

Attachment 


Melissa Matczak
Scoular 
402-344-1325
MMatczak@scoular.com

You just read:

Scoular highlights carbon savings, responsible product sourcing, and fourth employee group in new sustainability report

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more