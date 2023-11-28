Mithra to hold five presentations on key role of estrogens in women’s health, including Estetrol (E4), at the ESG Congress in Amsterdam

Five abstracts on the positive effect of E4 accepted for oral presentation

Eleven leading experts to outline why estrogen is critical in contraception and for the treatment of postmenopausal symptoms

Data show promising efficacy and safety features of E4, key ingredient in ESTELLE® and DONESTA®

Liege, Belgium, 28 November 2023 – 17:45 CET – Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women’s Health, will hold five presentations on the role of estrogens - including its estetrol (E4) - in a symposium at the European Society of Gynaecology Congress, which will take place from 29 November to 02 December in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

A total of five abstracts will be presented referring to the beneficial effects of the combined oral contraceptive estetrol + drospirenone (E4 + DRSP) on blood pressure, patient-reported outcome measures in postmenopausal women from a phase-3 trial, and a look at E4 as a promising new candidate for menopausal vasomotor symptoms.

E4 is a key active pharmaceutical ingredient in both Mithra’s marketed contraceptive ESTELLE®, and its next generation hormone therapy candidate for postmenopausal symptoms, DONESTA®, with data from preclinical and clinical studies showcasing its promising safety and efficacy profile.

Dr. Graham Dixon, Chief Scientific Officer of Mithra, said, “We are excited that organizers of the ESG congress have taken such an active interest in the positive impact of estetrol. The abstract presentations at the congress will provide these leading experts with a unique opportunity to present the vital role of estrogens in women’s health, and the potential ground-breaking characteristics of our E4 product to support healthcare professionals and women’s confidence in hormone therapy. Current data strongly suggests that E4's unique molecular mode of action and metabolism contribute notably to its selective pharmacological profile, suggesting its favorable benefit–risk ratio in transforming women's health. We thank our presenters, who are all leading experts in this field, and we look forward to the many interesting discussions these abstracts will enable us to have at the ESG Congress”.

Mithra’s E4 demonstrates therapeutic efficacy beyond contraception as a component within a combined oral contraceptive with drospirenone and is currently under development for menopausal hormone therapy. It elicits estrogenic activity in uterovaginal tissues, contributing to bone turnover, and shows positive effects on cardiovascular functions. E4's profile shows a low estrogenic impact on the liver and hemostasis balance, suggesting a diminished thrombotic risk.

The following abstracts will be presented at the ESG:

Beneficial effects of the combined oral contraceptive estetrol/drospirenone (E4/DRSP) on blood pressure. Authors: J.M. Foidart, Jonathan Douxfils , Mitchell D. Creinin, Kristina Gemzell Danielsson, Ali Kubba and Ulysse Gaspard Saturday, 02 December, 9:45am Speaker: Prof. Kristina Gemzell Danielsson

Beneficial effects of the combined oral contraceptive estetrol/drospirenone (E4/DRSP) in participants with high normal baseline blood pressure. Authors: J.M. Foidart, Jonathan Douxfils, Mitchell D. Creinin, Kristina Gemzell Danielsson, Ali Kubba and Ulysse Gaspard Saturday, 02 December. 9:45am Speaker: Prof. Ali Kubba

Estetrol (E4): A Promising New Treatment for the Spectrum of Menopausal Symptoms Authors: Amanda Black, Jean Michel Foidart Friday, 01 December, 15:30 Prof. Jean-Michel Foidart

The Effect of Estetrol (E4) on Patient-Reported Outcome Measures in Postmenopausal Women – Results from a Phase 3 Trial Authors: W.H. Utian, M. Taziaux, A. Black, U. Gaspard, R.A. Lobo and J.M. Foidart Friday, 01 December, 15:30 Speaker: Mélanie Taziaux

Estetrol (E4), a Promising New Treatment for Menopausal Vasomotor Symptoms: Beneficial Lipid and Carbohydrate Metabolism in a Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial Authors: W.H. Utian, M. Taziaux, A. Black, U. Gaspard, R.A. Lobo and J.M. Foidart Friday, 01 December, 15:30 Speaker: Prof. Ulysse Gaspard



