President Thưởng meets Emperor of Japan

VIETNAM, November 28 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng affirmed that the unity of leadership and citizens of Việt Nam and Japan has established a solid foundation for the development of the friendly cooperation and the elevation of ties between the two countries.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during an audience with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako as part of his official visit to Japan.

In a warm atmosphere, both sides expressed joy over the good and comprehensive development of the Việt Nam-Japan relationship and the increasingly friendly sentiments between the people of both countries.

On behalf of the State and the people of Việt Nam, President Thưởng expressed gratitude to the Emperor, Empress, and other members of the Japanese Royal Family for their beautiful sentiments and deep concern for the people of Việt Nam, as well as the friendly cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan over the years.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako expressed his joy in welcoming President Thưởng and his spouse on their official visit to Japan on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Emperor and Empress stated that the historical connections, cultural similarities, and the shared human factors were fundamental elements for the profound development of the Việt Nam-Japan relationship, which firmly connected in various areas as currently.

They expressed confidence that cultural exchange activities and people-to-people exchanges organised in various localities of both countries in 2023 would enhance understanding between the people of both nations, significantly contributing to promoting people-to-people exchanges and the friendly cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan.

President Thưởng expressed his impression of Japan, its people, and shared profound memories of his previous visits in various capacities.

He said the natural affection between the people of both nations involved sharing common values and mutual concerns, adding that the unity of leadership and citizens of both countries has laid a solid foundation for the development of the bilateral relationship.

President Thưởng emphasised the historical visits to Việt Nam by Emperor and Empress in 2017 in their capacities, as well as the official visit to Việt Nam by the Emperor in 2009 as Crown Prince, and the recent visit in September by Crown Prince Fumihito Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, have left a positive impression on the leadership and people of Việt Nam.

These visits have contributed to deepening mutual trust, understanding between the people of the two countries, and elevating the Việt Nam-Japan relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

On this occasion, President Thưởng invited the Emperor and Empress to visit Việt Nam.

On Tuesday afternoon, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted an intimate reception for President Thưởng and his spouse at the Imperial Palace. — VNS