President Thưởng hosts leaders of Japanese parties, parliamentarians

TOKYO — President Võ Văn Thưởng hosted in Tokyo on Tuesday separate receptions for leaders of Japanese parties and Japanese lawmakers and friends who are close to Việt Nam.

Receiving former Prime Minister and Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Aso Taro, President Thưởng wished that Aso, with his reputation, would continue making effective contributions to strengthening the Việt Nam-Japan cooperative ties and the relationship between the LDP and Việt Nam, especially facilitating exchanges between the two parties and lawmakers, as well as enhancing bilateral economic, trade and investment ties.

Aso expressed his desire to bolster Việt Nam-Japan ties in economy and people-to-people exchange. He praised Việt Nam as a preferred destination for Japanese investors in the supply chain shift, given its attractiveness in terms of labour resources and potential market.

During a reception for President of the Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo, President Thưởng proposed continuing to increase cooperation between the two countries, especially in high-level exchanges, coordination between the Komeito party and the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), as well as locality-to-locality cooperation.

Yamaguchi, for his part, affirmed that the Komeito party will continue deepening ties with Việt Nam in the near future, especially in high-quality infrastructure, healthcare, labour, and education in which Komeito party members hold ministerial positions and leadership roles in the Japanese Cabinet.

Talking with Chairman of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Kazuo Shii, the Vietnamese President suggested that Shii continue supporting and promoting further cooperation and exchanges between the two countries. This includes developing ties between the two communist parties, flexibly and effectively upholding Party exchange mechanisms, sharing information and experience in Party building, theory and practices related to socialism building, and assisting Vietnam in carrying out the three strategic breakthroughs adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.

Shii wished to step up exchanges between the two communist parties, thanked Vietnam and sought its continued support for nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

Meeting with close Japanese parliamentarians, President Thưởng affirmed that the exchange between young leaders and parliamentarians, as well as people of the two countries is a crucial factor in building trustworthy and sustainable relations between the two nations.

The parliamentarians vowed to do their best to contribute to the development of Việt Nam-Japan ties, including enhancing exchanges between young leaders and parliamentarians. — VNS