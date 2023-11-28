President attends ceremony marking 50 years of Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic ties

VIETNAM, November 28 -

TOKYO — President Võ Văn Thưởng and his spouse attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973 - 2023).

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn said since the establishment of diplomatic ties five decades ago, the Việt Nam-Japan cooperative and friendly relations have developed strongly, substantively, extensively, with accomplishments in almost all areas thanks to cultural similarities, the convergence of interests, political trust, and especially the relentless efforts of generations of leaders and people of both countries.

He said the Vietnamese community in Japan is growing stronger with over half a million people, making it the second largest foreign community, contributing significantly to Japan's socio-economic development.

For Việt Nam, Japan is not only the leading and long-term comprehensive strategic partner but also a sincere and reliable companion, he said, wishing that the two foreign ministries would effectively work together, contributing to concretising the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko said Việt Nam and Japan not only boost cooperation for peace and stability in the region and the world but also aim to maintain and strengthen the international order that is free, open and based on the rule of law.

Referring to the vision for the next five decades in the bilateral relationship, she highlighted the utmost importance of promoting youth exchanges and cooperation in new areas, particularly in addressing environmental issues, green transformation, digital transformation, and more.

At the event, President Thưởng and his spouse, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro and guests enjoyed the Việt Nam-Japan friendship concert which was co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, with performances by artists from the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra and the NHK Symphony Orchestra of Japan, under the direction of conductor Honna Tetsuji.

On the occasion, a photo exhibition marking the anniversary opened, showcasing historical milestones in diplomatic ties between the two nations. — VNS