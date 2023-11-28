Prestigious Chevy Spotlight Trophy Awarded to the Livingston High School’s Royal Brigade
Hard work does pay off.
The Livingston High School band's dedication to excellence has been recognized with the Chevy Spotlight Trophy. This award is a testament to the band's hard work.”LIVINGSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The musical prowess and dedication of the Livingston High School Royal Brigade reached new heights as they were bestowed with the coveted Chevy Spotlight Trophy this past November 16th, 2023, by Kramer Chevrolet.
— Chuck Kramer
Recognizing excellence in musical performance and commitment to artistic growth, the Chevy Spotlight Trophy is awarded to select high school bands that exhibit outstanding talent and passion for music. The Royal Brigade’s exceptional achievements in music education, tireless practice, and remarkable performances stood out among a competitive field of contenders, earning them this prestigious accolade.
Kramer Chevrolet, known for its support of the arts and commitment to community engagement, proudly presented the Chevy Spotlight Trophy to the Royal Brigade during a special ceremony at Livingston High School. Chuck Kramer, Dealer Principle and CEO, plus additional representatives from Kramer Chevrolet, commended the band for their unwavering dedication, creativity, and the positive impact they’ve made through their music within the local community.
Under the guidance of their band director and teachers the Royal Brigade has consistently showcased their musical prowess, captivating audiences with their dynamic performances at various events, competitions, and community gatherings throughout the year.
"The Livingston High School band's dedication to excellence has been recognized with the prestigious Chevy Spotlight Trophy. This award is a testament to the band's hard work and commitment to their craft, and it is an inspiration to all who know them. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments, and we know that they will continue to make Livingston proud." says Chuck Kramer.
About Livingston High School Royal Brigade:
The Royal Brigade is the esteemed band ensemble of Livingston High School, known for its commitment to musical excellence, artistic innovation, and community engagement. Comprising talented musicians under the guidance of dedicated mentors, the Royal Brigade consistently delivers captivating performances that showcase their passion for music and artistic growth.
About Kramer Chevrolet GMC
Kramer Chevrolet GMC, part of Kramer Automotive, located in Livingston and Porter Texas, believe in 100% employee satisfaction. Customer satisfaction will be their #1 mission. Additionally, they believe in sharing profits with their employees and their communities. The auto groups dedicate resources to supporting local charities and community involvement.
BRENDA FINCH
40/40 Group
+1 713-478-2093
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok