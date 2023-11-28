Order.co now supports Single Sign-On (SSO) Integrations

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leading spend management software solution for businesses, is thrilled to launch its new Single Sign-On (SSO) integrations. This exciting development bolsters user authentication, enhances security, and streamlines access management for organizations of all sizes.



“Order.co is committed to continuously improving its platform to meet the evolving needs of businesses, especially in supporting enterprise businesses through Workday, Sage Intact, and Netsuite integrations, and SSO marks a significant step in that direction,” said Order.co Product Manager, Alec Stonitsch .

Order.co's new SSO integration offers enhanced functionality for spend management including:

Heightened Financial Security: Managing user access to software with financial implications, such as purchasing and payments functionality, is paramount for security. With SSO, employees can only access these critical functions through the secure authentication mechanism provided by the IdP, ensuring sensitive financial data remains safeguarded.

Simplified Access Management: SSO simplifies access management by allowing organizations to revoke user access through their IdP. This ultimately bars a user's entry from all relevant software, eliminating the need to manually remove access from individual applications. This efficiency can save businesses valuable time and reduce the risk of oversight.

Enhanced User Experience: SSO enhances the overall user experience by eliminating the need for individuals to remember multiple logins and passwords. This streamlines the authentication process, making it more convenient and user-friendly.

“We are so excited for Order.co to now offer SSO to comply with our Customer’s various security requirements. Our SSO eliminates the need for users to enter passwords to access Order.co repeatedly, and removes vulnerability if or when our Customer’s users leave their organization, providing assurance that access to purchasing products and services is tightly controlled,” said Order.co’s Senior Director of Customer Success Sarah Bergeron .

