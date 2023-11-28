Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 26, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth Corp. (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO) common stock: (1) between August 4, 2020 and February 27, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 2021 secondary public offering (the “SPO”).



On or around January 5, 2021, Adapt Health conducted its SPO, selling 8,450,000 shares of common stock at $33 per share.

On February 27, 2023, AdaptHealth announced a loss of $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, significantly less than the gain of $0.27 per share that analysts and investors had expected. The Company also reduced its 2023 guidance, lowering revenue expectance by over 1.5%. The Company stated that the disappointing results were due to “lower diabetes growth in the second half than anticipated.”

On this news, AdaptHealth’s stock price fell $5.99, or 27.3%, to close at $15.99 per share on February 28, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically: (1) AdaptHealth misstated the Company’s true ability to generate organic growth in its diabetes segment; (2) AdaptHealth engaged in improper upcoding and other illicit billing practices; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

