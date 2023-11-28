California Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia Portal

The California OAH Portal is a centralized information center serving relevant, timely, and reliable OAH information to managers, researchers, industry, and other marine stakeholders. This new information hub is designed to support the automated generation of data-driven products to solve user needs within the region. The Portal integrates standardized, quality controlled data from diverse sources and platforms, incorporate existing data layers from models and satellites, and collaborate with state and West Coast partners to serve additional data streams and curated synthesis products. We serve automated and interoperable data and synthesis products that incorporate the most current data to generate indicators of status and trends. Data and information products will be downloadable and shareable for a variety of uses.

