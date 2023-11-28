Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,921 in the last 365 days.

California Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia Portal

California Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia Portal

Published 28 November 2023 Web sites and blogs Leave a Comment

The California OAH Portal is a centralized information center serving relevant, timely, and reliable OAH information to managers, researchers, industry, and other marine stakeholders. This new information hub is designed to support the automated generation of data-driven products to solve user needs within the region. The Portal integrates standardized, quality controlled data from diverse sources and platforms, incorporate existing data layers from models and satellites, and collaborate with state and West Coast partners to serve additional data streams and curated synthesis products. We serve automated and interoperable data and synthesis products that incorporate the most current data to generate indicators of status and trends. Data and information products will be downloadable and shareable for a variety of uses.

More information.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

California Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia Portal

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more