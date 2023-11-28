Application deadline: 9 January 2024

Launched in 2018, the Make Our Planet Great Again (MOPGA) initiative has met with worldwide enthusiasm, generating expressions of interest from a large number of highly qualified students and researchers.

France, as a major player in the fight against climate change and guarantor of the spirit of the Paris Agreement, is launching a new MOPGA visiting fellowship program geared towards strengthening scientific contributions to climate change issues raised by the COPs.

This seventh Make Our Planet Great Again (MOPGA) call for applications is intended to welcome at least 40 early career researchers wishing to carry out their research in France. The program is funded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the French Ministry for Higher Education and Research, and implemented by Campus France.

The MOPGA 2024 Visiting Fellowship Program for Early Career Researchers will support researchers working on topics listed in the “Research Themes” section.

DESCRIPTION OF THE RESEARCH PROJECT (IN ENGLISH OR FRENCH)

Research Project Title

Keywords (6)

Abstract of the Research Project (2,000 char. max.)

Context and Motivation (2,000 char. max.)

Scientific Objectives (2,000 char. max.)

Methodology and Timeline (4,500 char. max.)

Project position in relation to the MOPGA scientific domain (2,000 char. max.)

Collaborations and/or impacts for the candidate’s country of residence in relation to the research project proposal (2,000 characters max.)

WHO MAY APPLY?

Foreign researchers holding a doctoral degree for less than 5 years

40 fellowships will be awarded for a 12-month period from September 2024.

This fellowship includes the following benefits :

Monthly allowance of 2,500 euros

Moving allowance of 500 euros

Health Insurance plan covering civil liability and repatriation assistance until the MOPGA Fellow’s registration to the French Social Security Scheme

Complementary Health Insurance plan covering civil liability and repatriation assistance once the Social Security registration process is effective.

A Hosting Agreement (convention de séjour de recherche) will have to be established between the MOPGA Fellow and the host institution. This Agreement will specify the means and resources made available by the host laboratory so that the researcher can carry out the research project. For more information, visit the dedicated page on the French Ministry for Higher Education and Research website.

RESEARCH THEMES

Five broad research themes are eligible:

Earth systems

Climate change and sustainability

Energy transition

Societal challenges of environmental issues

Human, animal and ecosystem health as part as a “One Health” approach.

For more information, visit the dedicated page.

SELECTION PROCESS

In line with the ambitions and requirements of this call for applications, the selection process will unfold in two phases. In the first phase, scientific experts in each relevant field will evaluate the applications. In the second phase, an international committee will select the final fellows for the MOPGA 2024 program.

ELIGIBILITY

Individuals fitting the following criteria are eligible to apply:

Applicants who do NOT hold French citizenship

Foreign researchers holding a doctoral degree for less than 5 years (must have passed their thesis defense between January 2019 and January 2024)

Foreign researchers who have not resided in France between October 9th 2023 and January 9th 2024 (more than 90 days)

DOCUMENTS NEEDED

CV including the list of your publications in English (4 pages max) PhD Diploma (or certificate of PhD diploma) CV of your research supervisor in the French host institution (2 pages max) Letter of support from the French host institution Letters of recommendation (3 max) Passport or proof of ID

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications should be submitted via the following link: https://campusfrance.smapply.io/prog/MOPGA-2024/

TIMELINE

October 9th 2023: Application period opens

January 9th 2024: Application period ends

End of June 2024 : Notification of the results

Between September 2024 and December 2024 (at the latest): Arrival in France and start of the fellowship

Campus France, 26 October 2023. More information.

