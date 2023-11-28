Topline Financial Credit Union Receives National Recognition for Adult Financial Education Efforts

TopLine receives honorable mention for CUNA’s Desjardins Financial Education Award

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , was one of two Minnesota Credit Unions to receive national recognition and for taking home a 2023 Desjardins Financial Education Award. The award, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), recognizes credit unions for superior adult financial education programs benefitting the credit union’s members and communities. The award, named after credit union pioneer Alphonse Desjardins, emphasizes the movement's longtime commitment to financial education.

TopLine’s national honorable mention was in the Adult Category for the credit union’s partnership with Energy Careers Academy presenting a financial education half-day workshop. Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Xcel Energy and the Minnesota State Energy Center of Excellence partnered to engage students with diverse backgrounds in energy-related fields of study by launching the Energy Careers Academy in 2023.

TopLine partnered with the Energy Careers Academy to present a financial education workshop to the inaugural cohort of students. The session was designed to equip adults (ages 26 – 50) with a better understanding of personal finance basics and develop healthy financial habits, such as establishing a financial services relationship, developing a budget, importance of saving (emergency, retirement/401k), tracking expenses, using credit wisely, paying down debt, understanding credit reports and scores, and the importance of planning for their future.

“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts in providing financial education programming opportunities for our members and in our communities to improve financial well-being,” said Mick Olson, TopLine Financial Credit Union President and CEO. “We are committed to helping consumers develop healthy financial habits by offering an elevated level of financial wellness guidance.”

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) advocates on behalf of America’s credit union. They work to protect credit unions’ best interest in Washington and all 50 states while fueling professional growth at every level, standing committed to the financial well-being of every member, and championing the credit union story. CUNA’s Financial Counseling Certification Program (FiCEP) provides credit union employees with the skills and knowledge required to guide their members to sound financial decisions.

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org .

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of more than $794 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.



