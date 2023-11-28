Sonatype Earns AWS DevOps Competency Status

Company empowers customers to implement business-critical DevOps practices with new AWS Competency and expanded AWS Marketplace offering

Fulton, Md., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype , the pioneer of software supply chain management, announced today at AWS re:Invent that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes Sonatype’s demonstrated technical expertise and delivery of DevOps solutions on AWS, helping customers accelerate their time to market with safer open source.



Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency status differentiates Sonatype as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software supply chain management solutions designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



“Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency is a testament to the value our software supply chain management platform provides,” said Wayne Jackson, CEO at Sonatype. “In a world where the faster companies bring value to market, the more the market rewards them - we know how vital speed is for true innovation. But, not at the expense of security. Sonatype is committed to helping companies control risk across the full software development life cycle (SDLC), in a way that accelerates development processes.”



Sonatype is also pleased to announce that it has expanded its AWS Marketplace presence with the addition of Sonatype Lifecycle SaaS. Customers can now manage open source risk across the SDLC in the format that best suits them by leveraging the Sonatype Application Security Platform – which includes Sonatype Lifecycle (Private Cloud or SaaS) and Sonatype Repository Firewall. The Sonatype Application Security Platform enables customers at the enterprise level to block malicious code, automate policy enforcement, improve incident response times, and deliver quality code faster. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers rely on Sonatype’s solutions to help them rapidly deliver and maintain secure software.



For more information on the Sonatype platform, please visit sonatype.com/products/software-supply-chain-management .



About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. Recognized by globally renowned analysts as a leader in the industry, Sonatype enables organizations to innovate faster in a highly competitive market. We allow engineers to develop software fearlessly and focus on building products that power businesses. Sonatype researchers have analyzed more than 120 million open source components – 40x more than its competitors – and the Sonatype platform has automatically blocked over 245,000 malicious components from entering developers’ code. Enabling high-quality, secure software helps organizations meet their business needs and those of their customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on our tools and guidance to be ambitious, move fast and do it securely. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com .

