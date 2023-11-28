Physician Growth Partners advises Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery & Greater Charlotte Oral and Facial Surgery in partnership with HealthEdge Investment Partners

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have advised Charleston, WV-based Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery (“MSOFS”), Charlotte, NC-based Greater Charlotte Oral and Facial Surgery (“GCOFS”) and their management organization, Pluri Potent Partnership (“P3”), (collectively, “the Company”) in their recent partnership with HealthEdge Investment Partners , a healthcare focused private equity firm based in Tampa, Florida.

Led by a group of leading oral and maxillofacial surgeons, MSOFS & GCOFS have been serving the West Virginia and North Carolina markets for over 25 years. The practices span 12 clinic locations and offer a comprehensive suite of services to their patients. The Company’s management services organization (MSO), P3, was established in 2018 and has provided management services inclusive of marketing, purchasing, and service line development since inception.

In its partnership with HealthEdge, P3 is forming the newest private equity backed Oral Surgery Platform in the market. Together, they will look to expand upon their proven growth strategies - launching new locations, recruiting providers, and expanding service offerings. The newly established platform will continue delivering preeminent care to their vast patient base. The Company’s unmatched brand reputation, in combination with its developed infrastructure and provider base, will fuel the partnership into the next era of growth.

Dr. Jack Krajekian of MSOFS’s physician leadership team said, “We did a national search for a transaction advisor, and after a long search we decided to hire PGP. They were very professional from the beginning and explained the process very well. In addition to a thorough pre-market valuation of our practice, the PGP team was always available to address any questions and concerns we had, were fierce negotiators on our behalf, and overall helped make a very complicated process quite easy. I would highly recommend PGP to any Oral Surgery practice owners looking to explore strategic private equity partners…actually, I would love them to come and work on my team!”

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to P3 in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the team at MSOFS and GCOFS in their partnership with HealthEdge,” stated Robert Aprill, managing director at PGP. “It was an honor to represent the shareholders that have grown their practice to such a strong position in their respective markets. After a thorough process of evaluating several strategic options, we found that HealthEdge’s experience, vision and leadership aligned with our client’s plan for the long-term success of the practice. PGP is extremely pleased with the outcome and looks forward to seeing this partnership thrive.”

Bart Walker and Diana Castro of McGuireWoods served as legal counsel to P3 in the transaction.

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active sell-side healthcare investment banking firms in the US and is dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP has advised more than 50 practices to successful private equity partnerships.