Flexographic Printing Inks Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 7.7 billion by 2031, at a 4.0% CAGR: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Flexographic inks are projected to grow in popularity in printing applications over the next several years due to their low cost and environmental friendliness.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global flexographic printing Inks market was estimated at a value of US$ 5.4 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 7.7 billion by 2031.

Comparing flexographic printing to conventional lithographic printing machines reveals a number of benefits. It can print on nearly any substrate with a wide range of inks and requires less time to start up. Flexographic printing is becoming more and more popular because of its quickness, affordability, and low environmental impact. The most crucial step in the printing process is the application of ink.

Flexographic printing is a fantastic option for medium- to large-scale print projects that need to be finished as soon as possible because of its exceptionally high press speeds and suitability for extended runs. There are three main types of flexographic ink: solvent-based, UV-curable, and water-based.

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Key Players

The majority of companies are making large investments in thorough research and development projects, mostly with the goal of producing environmentally friendly goods.

Prominent players have used expansion of product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions as important tactics. The following companies are well-known participants in the global Flexographic Printing Inks market:

Sun Chemical Corporation

Flint Group

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

ALTANA AG.

Wikoff Color Corporation

INX International Ink Co.

Huber Group

T&K Toka Co., Ltd.

Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG

Key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments INX With its innovative ink products, INX International Ink Co. provides the shrink sleeve market with performance, efficiency, and sustainability. Shrink sleeves are becoming more and more popular in the packaging industry, and INX International Ink Co. is still meeting consumer demand with cutting-edge new ink products.

In 2022, they introduced INXFlex Contour, a dynamic dual cure flexographic ink system that combines UV and LED technology to assist brand owners create unique shrink sleeve label solutions. Siegwerk Siegwerk introduced a new generation of NC inks on May 24, 2022, produced at their completely automated manufacturing plant. The first series of flexible packaging printing inks produced at this location is the next generation of Siegwerk NC inks.

A range of water-based inks from Siegwerk is now available for flexographic printing on flexible packaging. Modern production machinery is used to create these inks at the company's German headquarters.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The significant advantages that flexible packaging offers over current options can be attributed to its rising popularity.

It has benefits including longer shelf life, less expensive shipping, and less material usage and landfill impact.

Since it is affordable and can print on flexible packaging substrates, this format offers a perfect opportunity for marketing.

Continuous advancements in printing, converting, ink, and substrate technologies make these advantages possible.

Resins are a prominent focus of flexo ink research.

Market Trends for Flexographic Printing Inks

The global market for flexographic printing inks has been divided into three categories depending on type: solvent-based, water-based, and UV-cured inks. In terms of market share, the UV-cured inks type category accounted for 38.3% in 2021. By 2031, the category should expand at a 3.5% CAGR.

UV-cured inks provide great chemical and product resistance, fast running speeds, exceptional adhesion on flexible and many other surfaces, excellent print quality without the need for solvent replenishment, and quick preparation for use. This implies that several printing industries are actively considering the use of UV-cured inks.

Global Market for Flexographic Printing Inks: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the flexographic printing inks market throughout the region. These are:

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region had a significant portion of the global market for flexographic printing inks. Due to the regional extensive manufacturing activity, its share is anticipated to rise by 2031. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific would use more flexographic inks due to developments in the industrial sectors of China and India.

The rising demand for flexographic printing inks for consumer goods packaging applications is another factor contributing to the growth of the flexographic printing inks market in Asia Pacific.





Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Segmentation

Type

Water-based Inks

Solvent-based Inks

UV-cured Inks

Resin

Nitrocellulose

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Application

Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Corrugated Containers

Folding Cartons

Tags and Labels

Others

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

