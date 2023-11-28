PanTa-G Bus in Pangyo Techno Valley Hits Remarkable 12,000 Passenger Milestone
PANGYO, SEONGNAM CITY, SOUTH KOREA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pangyo Techno Valley, located in Seongnam City, Gyeonggi Province, has surpassed the 10,000 passenger mark in just four months since the launch of the autonomous public transportation service, ‘PanTa-G Bus,’ equipped with autonomous driving technology. As of 5:00 p.m. on November 21, Gyeonggi Province announced that PanTa-G Bus recorded a total of 12,000 passengers.
PanTa-G Bus, the first autonomous public transportation service in South Korea, commenced its pilot operation on July 17, 2023, under the concept of ‘Gyeonggi (G) Bus Riding in Pangyo.’ The bus has been operating between Pangyo Station and the Second Pangyo Enterprise Growth Center, covering approximately 5.9 kilometers. By November 21 at 5:00 p.m., the PanTa-G Bus had traveled a cumulative distance of approximately 11,714 kilometers over the four-month period.
While the average daily passenger count for PanTa-G Bus was initially 74 in July, it increased to 136 in October, representing a growth of approximately 1.8 times.
Pangyo Techno Valley is recognized as a leading industrial cluster in South Korea, densely populated with prominent companies and institutions. It is considered one of the representative areas facing frequent traffic congestion during commuting hours, posing challenges for public transportation use. Additionally, accessibility and convenience of movement between the first Pangyo (located in Sampyeong-dong, Seongnam City) and the second Pangyo (including areas in Sihyeong-dong and Geumto-dong) remained obstacles.
PanTa-G Bus, following the Zero Shuttle, is the second collaborative autonomous mobility operating in Pangyo. It automatically adjusts its speed and steers the wheel without driver intervention based on the driving situation, ensuring it stays within the lane. In case of sudden appearances of vehicles, objects, or pedestrians in front, the bus uses sensors to recognize them and safely comes to a stop in emergency collision situations. Furthermore, it automatically halts the system if the driver intervenes by operating the accelerator or brake pedal to prepare for emergencies.
Gyeonggi Province evaluated these achievements as demonstrating the potential and vision of advanced autonomous driving technology as a means of addressing transportation issues in traffic-vulnerable areas within the province.
Jung Han-gyu, Head of Advanced Mobility Industry at Gyeonggi Province, stated, “PanTa-G Bus not only demonstrates the potential as a practical public transportation option but also contributes significantly to increasing societal acceptance of advanced technology. We will strive to lay the foundation for solving transportation issues in traffic-vulnerable areas.”
PanTa-G Bus, with a total of two vehicles, operates 24 times a day on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (based on departure times), making stops at seven locations in the first and second Pangyo areas during the pilot period, offering free rides. The bus accommodates a total of 14 passengers, including two seats reserved for transportation-disadvantaged individuals. Detailed locations and arrival information can be checked through the Gyeonggi Bus Information app.
Pangyo Techno Valley is South Korea’s representative industrial cluster, serving as an R&D hub for Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including IT, BT, CT, and NT. Notably, it attracts innovative technology startups and companies focusing on autonomous driving, ICT, IoT, and smart cities, forming an advanced industrial complex centered around Pangyo Techno Valley.
