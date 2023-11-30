BOARD CHAIR MÔNICA DOMINICIS ORCIOLI IS THE FIRST PERSON IN BRAZIL AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
Mônica brings key insights, a commitment to learning, and a highly collaborative approach to her work, all of which are essential to successful board service.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Mônica Dominicis Orcioli. She is the first person in Brazil to earn this global credential.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Mônica is the chair of the board of directors at University Anhembi Morumbi and University São Judas at Ânima Educação in São Paulo, Brazil. She is a member of the consultative board for AACD - Associação de Assistência à Criança Deficiente. Prior to this, she served as the chief executive officer and dean at University Anhembi Morumbi, the managing director LATAM for Swarovksi, and the country manager Brazil for both Missoni S.p.a. and Natuzzi. Mônica is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Women on Boards program and serves as a member of the LATAM and Retail/Consumer/Hospitality committees of WomenExecs on Boards. She is a graduate of the DCRO Institute guided study cohort in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ course.
"It’s been a great pleasure to work with Mônica throughout our guided study cohort," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings key insights, a commitment to learning, and a highly collaborative approach to her work, all of which are essential to successful board service."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“Cyber risk and risk governance credentials are so important for new and experienced board members,” said Ms. Orcioli. “Governance priorities are changing so fast, and it is more important than ever that board members support CEOs, c-level executives, and their teams to address, with confidence, these goals. Board members also need to focus on lifelong learning,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠