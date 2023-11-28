2023 Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality Forum and Shenzhen International Low Carbon City Forum Kick Off

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 26, the 2023 Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality Forum and Shenzhen International Low Carbon City Forum kicked off in Shenzhen. With the theme of “Take the Initiative of Green Development, Explore a Future with Low Carbon Technologies ” the event features an opening ceremony, the 2023 China International Green and Low Carbon Industrial Expo, a number of thematic activities, and a series of private sessions. Government representatives, international organizations, industry associations, experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs have been invited to this grand event. The forum is sponsored by the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government and co-organized by the Development and Reform Commission of Shenzhen Municipality, the Ecology Environment Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, and the Longgang District People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality. It will continue until November 28.

The opening ceremony features the release of Shenzhen’s 2023 Annual Report on Green and Low-Carbon Development. The report summarizes the city’s efforts and achievements in pursuing green and low-carbon development in eight areas: top-level design, technological innovation, industrial upgrading, energy management, transportation system, green and intelligent buildings, ecological environment, as well as opening up and cooperation. It shares Shenzhen’s excellent experience and pioneering practices in various fields. Furthermore, several significant announcements were made during the opening ceremony. These include the release of the Promotion Catalogue of Shenzhen’s Green and Low-carbon Technologies and Equipment (Products) (2023 Edition), the introduction of the social organization standard—Guidelines for Carbon Emissions Management System Development and Evaluation, the launch of the public service platform for carbon footprint label certification in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the inauguration ceremonies of the 2023 Urban Green and Low Carbon Scenario Demonstration Base and the Shenzhen New Energy Storage Industry Association. All of these initiatives have demonstrated Shenzhen’s commitment to green, low-carbon, and high-quality development in a multi-layered and all-dimensional manner.

The event features eight thematic conferences and forums, focusing on topics such as green transportation, green buildings, green energy, carbon trading, and regional cooperation. Guests from countries like Germany, Uzbekistan, Denmark, the Netherlands, and other regions of the world gather to engage in discussions on innovative approaches to green development in line with the “dual carbon” goals and share their insights into innovative practices in achieving green transformation across multiple fields and industries.

Concurrently, the 2023 China International Green and Low-carbon Industrial Expo (CCAE 2023) is held, focusing on the holistic development of the green and low-carbon industry chain. A total of 168 well-known enterprises in the industry at home and abroad, including Huawei, BYD, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), China Power International Development Limited, China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), SAP (China) Co., Ltd., Sika (China) Ltd., and Siemens China, showcase their innovative achievements and applications in the fields of green energy, new energy storage, efficient energy conservation, green and low-carbon services.

Since its inception in 2013, the Shenzhen International Low Carbon City Forum has been successfully held for ten years, attracting tens of thousands of guests from more than 60 countries and regions worldwide, including senior UN officials, dignitaries, representatives of international organizations, top-notch experts, and scholars. Today, the forum has become an important platform for China and the world to exchange experience in green development and promote the idea of green and low-carbon development. The forum has made a significant contribution to promoting practical international cooperation, fully demonstrating China’s confidence and determination in pursuing the “dual carbon” goals.

