Let Communities Lead — UNAIDS World AIDS Day report 2023

This report is not only a celebration of the critical role of communities. It is a call to action to decision-makers to fully support the life-saving work of communities and to clear away the barriers that stand in their way. Press release | Report summary | Fact sheet | World AIDS Day 2023

