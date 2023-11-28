Sterling Launches Enhanced Capabilities in Asia Pacific Region

Brand Alignment in Asia Pacific Signals the Introduction of New Technology and An Era of Innovation from Leading Screening Provider

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading provider of identity and background services, announced today that Sterling RISQ is being rebranded as ‘Sterling’ in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, aligned with technology enhancements to deliver best-in-class global background screening and identity programs along with unrivalled local expertise. Sterling’s brand transition in this region, and the strengthening of global screening capabilities, comes as employers around the world are increasingly hiring internationally in the search for the best talent.



Sterling’s local presence and expertise, with employees based in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, the Philippines, and mainland China, combined with the company’s extensive global reach and innovative technology enhancements enables Asia Pacific employers to benefit from fast, effective screening programs that are scalable while delivering globally consistent candidate experiences.

“We are seeing significant growth in global hiring programs in the APAC region as employers look to attract the best talent from around the world,” said Steve Smith, President, International. “We believe this is a new era for background screening and identity, and we’re delighted to align Sterling’s established reputation in APAC with our best-in-class technology to lead the way for employers in this region. With the growth in global workforces comes increased complexity, including varying local regulatory obligations and inconsistent hiring experiences regionally. Sterling brings global capabilities and local expertise as well as game-changing innovations, including new digital identity verification technology and enhanced client and candidate experiences.”

With 15% of Sterling revenues currently generated outside the U.S. and a large, fragmented global addressable market, Sterling continues to see compelling opportunities to extend its operating presence in other geographies and unify the global experience for clients.

From people, processes, and technology to high-impact local differentiators in the Asia Pacific region, such as Australian data residency and Ministry of Manpower accreditation in Singapore, Sterling’s background and identity solutions help build foundations of trust and safety for employees, customers, and partners all around the world.



