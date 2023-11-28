New America Construction Expands Service Area to All North and Central Jersey

Woodland Park, New Jersey, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Leading siding installation company in Passaic County, NJ, New America Construction, is thrilled to announce it has recently expanded its offerings to cover the entire North and Central Jersey area, which includes Morris, Bergen, Union, Hudson, Ocean, Middlesex, Mercer, and Monmouth County.

New America Construction has grown to become an authorized Roofing and Siding contractor in Bergen County and Passaic County, and its decision to expand is a commitment to bring the best of its services to different areas.

“Siding and Roofing installation is an important part of your home as it protects you from the elements, and it is also a key point for property value as well,” said a spokesperson for New America Construction. “Getting a reliable siding and roofing contractor is important so you can protect your investment. New America Construction is a leading Home Improvement Company in NJ and thrives in installations.”

Siding and Roofing Installation in New Jersey

Many homeowners remember to ensure their heater is working before the winter season. However, siding and roofing are equally important to ensure a property can withstand harsh winter elements, like ice, snow, and strong winds.

Sometimes, water can seep through those cracks and cause damage to the underlying materials. It may seem like a small problem, but even a little bit of water damage can potentially lead to future issues with mold, fungus, rotting, rust, swelling, and warping.

With over 20 years of experience and a plethora of siding and roofing certifications, customers can confidently choose New America Construction as a trusted roofing installer and siding contractor.

From siding installation, roof replacement, window replacements, concrete services, and all Home Renovation inside and outside of residential properties, customers have complete access to a variety of services to provide efficient solutions and different products to install at New America Construction.

The company’s recent expansion will help New Jersey homeowners address those repairs, replacements, installations, and renovations they are looking to schedule while additionally providing them access to this list of high-quality and reliable services provided by New America Construction.

About New America Construction

New America Construction is a siding and roof installation company that has also been offering complete exterior home remodeling contractor services in New Jersey since 2000. With a growing demand for highly skilled vinyl siding installers in Union, Passaic, and Hudson County, New America Construction has the experience and expertise to be New Jersey’s one-stop solution to all residential and commercial home improvement needs.

To learn more about New America Construction and the expansion of its offerings to cover the entire North and Central Jersey area, as well as its full list of growing siding and roof installation services, please visit the website at https://newamericaconstructionco.com/.

