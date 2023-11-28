Sprout Social Receives ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 Certifications for Information Security and Privacy Management

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of social media management software, announced today that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications for its information security management systems (ISMS) and privacy information management systems (PIMS).



This globally recognized standard, verified by independent third-party auditors, demonstrates that Sprout Social’s information security management system (ISMS) and privacy information management systems (PIMS) meet the requirements for the assets, technologies, and processes employed by Sprout Social to process, manage, and deliver services to its customers.

“These certifications are the gold standard for managing security and privacy programs,” says Mike DiGilio, Director of Governance, Risk, & Compliance at Sprout Social. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to customer assurance, and we’re delighted to have a third-party certification for privacy with ISO 27701.”

“Achieving ISO certification is a testament to our commitment to protecting the data entrusted to us by our customers, partners, and employees through globally recognized third-party certifications,” said John Colburn, VP of IT, Security, and Compliance, Sprout Social. “This accomplishment demonstrates our ability to grow and mature our security, governance, and privacy programs while continuing to empower our teams to innovate and deliver for our customers.”

Earlier this year, Sprout Social earned 138 badges in G2’s 2023 Fall Reports , ranking #1 in more than 70 categories across business segments and regions, and is currently the top ranked product in social media management on G2.

For more information, please reference Sprout Social’s ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, along with all of Sprout Social’s security assurance documentation, on our Trust Center .

About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental standard development organization composed of representatives from its 167 member countries around the globe. The ISO has published over 24,500 standards for quality, safety, and efficiency across a number of industries and programs.

About ISO/IEC 27001

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's most-recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS) and provides companies of any size and sector with requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system.

About ISO/IEC 27701

ISO/IEC 27701 is an extension to ISO/IEC 27001, focused on enhancing an ISMS with privacy controls to ensure the privacy rights of individuals for organizations that are either Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Controllers and/or PII Processors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s award-winning software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

