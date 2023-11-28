HotelPlanner Named Official Travel Partner of the United Premier Soccer League

This partnership expands HotelPlanner’s footprint in the North American soccer league circuit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, has announced a service provider partnership with the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), the largest and most competitive semi-pro soccer league in North America, with more than 500 teams nationwide. The partnership includes HotelPlanner offering exclusive discounted hotel solutions for all UPSL members—players, parents, coaches and fans—to attend games, tournaments as well as personal travel.



Founded in 2011, the UPSL is a National Affiliate member of the U.S. Soccer Federation. The league, which consists of more than 20,000 players competing in its Premier, Division 1, Women, and Academy divisions, is committed to fostering soccer talent at the grassroots level across the country.

“Throughout the year, our clubs travel across the country to compete in our national tournament and various other competitions. Our partnership with HotelPlanner will provide our clubs and their fans access to discounted rates for their hotel needs. We are proud to be working with HotelPlanner and look forward to growing the partnership and offerings to our clubs even further,” says Luin Fraizer, Chief Operating Officer, UPSL.

Through this official travel partnership, the United Premier Soccer League and HotelPlanner aim to enhance the overall experience for players, coaches, and fans alike, reaffirming the commitment to supporting the growth and accessibility of soccer at all levels.

“We always look to partner with organizations who are focused on developing the next generation of talent, especially young athletes whose travel can get expensive quickly. We’re excited to partner with UPSL to provide a discounted accommodations solution to all players, coaches, their families, and fans. To the entire UPSL organization, welcome to the HotelPlanner family,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

Teams interested in booking travel can begin doing so today through the following link: https://upsl.hotelplanner.com .

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com.

About the UPSL



The UPSL was formed in 2011 and occupies the unofficial fourth tier of US Soccer. Across its Premier, Division 1, Women and Academy divisions there are more than 500 teams competing nationwide. The UPSL is the largest Pro Development League in North America and is a National Affiliate member of the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF). Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated. UPSL teams are eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the league’s affiliation with USSF. More information about UPSL can be found at www.upsl.com or by following the league on Facebook (facebook.com/upslsoccer), Instagram (@upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer). Contact UPSL: info@upslsoccer.com / Media: chris.korte@upsl.com

