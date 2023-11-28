Vortex International Names François Lafortune as CCO

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Aquatic Structures International (www.vortex-intl.com), a manufacturer and world leader in water attractions, has appointed François Lafortune as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).



In this newly created role, Lafortune will oversee and manage all commercial aspects of the organization, including sales & marketing, business development & customer experience, and product strategy & development. He will fulfill new responsibilities pertaining to market insight and strategy and ensure a seamless implementation of strategic initiatives across the various business areas.

Lafortune brings more than two decades of experience leading marketing, sales, product development, and go-to-market strategies. He has been part of leadership creating growth opportunities for both small domestic and larger multi-national organizations. This includes leading a strategy that more than doubled revenue at Groupe Marcelle, in a very competitive industry. Furthermore, as a lecturer at HEC (Montreal-based business school), Lafortune brings strong coaching and mentoring skills to the team and a pulse on the latest in business research and trends from an academic perspective.

“François’ experience across a range of industries means he brings best practices in sales, marketing, and product development that go beyond our internal perspective,” said Stephen Hamelin, President and CEO, Vortex Aquatic Structures. “We look forward to his insights and approach to drive Vortex’s continued growth.”

“Joining Vortex International as CCO, I’m eager to bring my experience in sales, marketing, and product development to a team that’s a leader in aquatic play innovation,” said Lafortune. “Working under Mr. Hamelin’s visionary leadership, I look forward to further enhancing our product offerings and strategies. This role presents an exciting challenge to not only continue creating joyful water experiences but also to contribute significantly to the evolving landscape of our industry. My focus will be on driving growth and ensuring Vortex’s ongoing commitment to industry innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Lafortune earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Science, International Management, from HEC Montréal. He subsequently received his Master of Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. He holds a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from University of Montréal and has lectured at HEC Montréal for over 10 years.

