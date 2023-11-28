Submit Release
Santa Maria Renewable Resources Partners with Industry Leaders Topsoe and Chemex Global

Collaboration strengthens company’s engineering and project offerings

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Maria Renewable Resources (SMRR), a vertically integrated renewable energy, and biobased production developer, is pleased to announce it has selected Topsoe, as its technology provider, and has executed License and Engineering Agreements with the leader in the renewable fuels market. These licenses encompass the state-of-the-art HydroflexTM and H2bridgeTM technologies. Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ process layout combined with the H2bridge™ concept offers unprecedented greenhouse gas emission savings and lower carbon intensity of renewable fuels. The process and concept are both pivotal components for a biofuels and sustainable agriculture project currently in development by SMRR in East Texas.

The facility will provide 600 to 700 construction jobs and 300-plus permanent operating employment positions. A daily output of up to 3,000 barrels per stream per day is expected, encompassing both renewable diesel (RD) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The demand for RD and SAF is significantly on the rise as the aviation industry makes strides to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. SMRR’s project is a central step towards supporting the aviation industry in their green initiatives.

Additionally, SMRR has partnered with Chemex Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Shaw Group, to commence the front-end engineering design for the facility in East Texas.

“The collaboration with Topsoe and Chemex Global marks a significant company milestone, amplifying the potential of our project,” said Pat Sanchez, Founder and CEO, SMRR. “The incorporation of these licenses, complemented by tailored engineering insights from both organizations will seamlessly integrate into our ongoing front end engineering design. We’re pleased to collaborate with these industry experts ensuring the smooth progression on this project.”

“We’re pleased to join forces with SMRR and bring our industry-leading renewable energy project design and execution expertise to this project,” said Matt Rodgers, Chief Commercial Officer, Chemex.

“We’re happy to team up with SMRR for this project and bring our best-in-class technology to help bring a sustainable, clean energy facility online,” said Henrik W. Rasmussen, Managing Director, Topsoe Inc.

About Santa Maria Renewable Resources
Santa Maria Renewable Resources (SMRR) is a Houston-headquartered vertically integrated renewable energy, and biobased production developer. SMRR is developing a unique approach to combine climate smart design with proven technologies in renewable energy. For more information visit
SMRR.com. 


Kristen Quinn
Paige PR
kristen@paigepr.com

