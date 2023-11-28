Resonating Message of Freedom: George Jacobs Releases New Song "Free The Children"
The song is a follow-up to the Movie "Sound Of Freedom.”USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed songwriter and musician George Jacobs, known for his profound lyrical compositions, is getting rave reviews for his latest song, "Free The Children." This emotionally charged song serves as a tribute to the powerful and impactful movie "Sound Of Freedom" and the heroic efforts of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) to rescue children from exploitation and trafficking.
"Free The Children" is a follow-up to George Jacobs' earlier hit, "The Movie Sound of Freedom." This song is inspired by the true story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent, as depicted in the 2023 crime thriller "Sound Of Freedom." The movie, directed by Alejandro Monteverde, stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp and revolves around Ballard's mission to rescue children from traffickers.
In "Sound Of Freedom," the heart-wrenching story begins with Roberto Aguilar, a desperate father whose children are lured into child modeling and subsequently sold into exploitation. Tim Ballard, portrayed by Jim Caviezel, embarks on a mission to save these children and dismantle trafficking rings. This gripping tale of courage and redemption forms the backdrop for George Jacobs' song, "Free The Children."
George Jacobs' Music Ministry and Mission
George Jacobs, a professional songwriter with over 130 music videos and 75 songs on Spotify, has dedicated his music to raising awareness about the urgent need to combat child exploitation. His ministry partners with Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), an organization at the forefront of rescuing vulnerable children.
"I want to shine a light on the darkest corners of the world where children suffer unimaginable hardships. Through 'Free The Children,' I hope to inspire change and support the mission of O.U.R.," says George Jacobs.
Supporting the Cause
George Jacobs emphasizes that supporting this cause won't cost anyone a dime. To make a difference, all interested individuals need to do is watch the video at YouTube, share it, give it a thumbs up, and leave a comment.
"Let us come together as a global community to free the children and end this horrifying industry. Every action counts," George Jacobs urges.
Join the Movement
"Free The Children" is more than just a song; it's a call to unite and stand against child exploitation. Together, we can rewrite the destiny of these innocent lives. Watch "Sound Of Freedom" to understand the urgency of the cause and support the song's message of hope and liberation.
For more information about George Jacobs and his mission, please visit his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GeorgeJacobs
