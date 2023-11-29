Elite Coastal Landscaping & Outdoors Expands in Horry County: New Location Unveiled

The new building is a powerful symbol of our unwavering commitment to growth and delivering unparalleled service, with a focus on giving back to our community.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Coastal Landscaping LLC, a leader in the landscape design and outdoor living industry in Horry County, is excited to announce their groundbreaking construction for a new 10,000 sqft building on 2 acres of land set to open in spring 2024, with an additional 10,000 sqft in 2025. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, commitment to hard work, and providing for the growing demand for specialized landscape and outdoor living products and services.This new hub will enhance the company's landscaping operations to serve more Horry and Brunswick Counties customers. This expansion will allow the company to extend its services into Georgetown County as it progresses through this growth stage.The massive new building will allow the company to continue providing high-quality landscaping, focusing on outdoor living products, design, and services. This is excellent news for the local community because it can create more jobs and training opportunities in the landscape and outdoor living industry in Horry County . Elite Coastal Landscaping LLC recognizes the importance of investing in the community and providing opportunities for growth and development, proving that hard work does pay off.In 1988, Elite Coastal Landscaping LLC was established by Andrew Haro, a visionary landscape designer driven by a deep passion for crafting stunning outdoor spaces. From its humble beginnings, Andrew carefully selected a team of dedicated professionals who shared the same values and beliefs, forming the foundation on which he built the company—providing outstanding, award-winning quality and service to residential and commercial properties in Horry and Brunswick Counties.Elite Coastal Landscaping LLC & Outdoors is a family and veteran-owned business. Haro, a veteran himself, believes in serving our local veterans and has offered military discounts since the company opened. Andrew has donated materials and services for local veterans here in Horry County. He will be able to meet the needs of more Veterans through this building strategy growth plan.Andrew believes that the success and growth of the business are directly related to the core beliefs that the company holds that ultimately contribute to their success. Elite Coastal Landscaping LLC and Outdoor Living believes in the following;Excellence, Customer Satisfaction, Highest Quality Assurance, Giving back, Innovative Technology, Eco-Friendly Products and Practices.This thrilling new location will continue to provide the best landscape design services in North Myrtle Beach and beyond, such as mulch and rocks, pavers, paver patios, sod, hardscapes, pools, spas, artificial turf, outdoor kitchens , outdoor fireplaces and fire pits, fencing, custom pergolas, and outdoor landscape lighting designs and installation.

