BitMine Immersion Technologies to Present at the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference November 30th

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: BMNR), a company focused on efficient Bitcoin mining in specialized fluid, today announced that Jonathan Bates, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 30th, 2023.



DATE: November 30th

TIME: 10:00 am Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/46Go9Bf

Available for 1x1 meetings: 11/30 - 12/5

Recent Company Highlights

-November 1st 2023 deployment of over 1000 miners in Kentucky

-Recent electrification and miner deployment to flagship site in Trinidad

-Almost full recent deployment at 5.5 MW Pecos, TX site

About BitMine Immersion Technologies:

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a technology company focused on Bitcoin mining using immersion technology, an advanced cooling technique whereby computers are submerged in specialized oil circulated to keep units operating at optimal ambient temperature. Immersion technology is more environmentally friendly that conventional mining methodologies, while lowering expenses and increasing yield. BitMine's flagship operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad, Kentucky and Pecos, Texas.

