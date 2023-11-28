Cerevance Announces Presentation at the 34th International Symposium on ALS/MND

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a company focused on developing novel precision therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced a poster presentation at the 34th International Symposium on ALS/MND, taking place in Basel, Switzerland from December 6 – 8, 2023.



Presentation details

Title: The two-pore potassium channel KCNK13 as a target to modulate neuroinflammation in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Overview: Cerevance's unique NETSseq platform has the remarkable ability to highlight innovative targets within specific neuronal and glial cell subsets from the human brain, as illustrated by its discovery of KCNK13. Cerevance will present CVN293, a first in class, highly selective and potent KCNK13 inhibitor, which effectively curbs the NLRP3-dependent release of IL-1β from microglia and notably decelerates the progression of disease in SOD1 (G39A) mice. The elevated levels of KCNK13 in ALS-affected tissue, alongside the favorable drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics profile of CVN293, underscore its promising potential for neurodegenerative diseases.

Session Date and Time: Thursday, December 7th from 5:45 – 7:45pm CET

Presenter: Bernardino Ossola, PhD

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on the development of precision treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, prioritizing chronic neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Utilizing a large and growing collection of over 14,000 human brain tissue samples, Cerevance is generating an unprecedented level of expression and epigenetic data thereby enabling the company to identify the most promising targets for the next generation of treatments for CNS disorders.

The company utilizes its proprietary NETSseq platform and advanced machine learning techniques to uncover the gene expression profiles of select cell types to identify novel targets that are uniquely expressed in relevant circuits affected by diseases or are altered in disease states. With the information obtained from its research, combined with the expertise of its team of scientists and drug developers, Cerevance is advancing multiple therapeutics that selectively modulate the discovered targets. These treatments are progressing through clinical development, with CVN424, CVN766, and CVN293 being the furthest along in the pipeline. CVN424 is a first-in-class non-dopamine therapy that shows promise in improving both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease and may also have disease-delaying effects. CVN766 is a potent antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor with high selectivity over the orexin 2 receptor which may benefit a variety of psychiatric conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety/panic, binge eating/obesity, substance use disorder, and Prader-Willi Syndrome. CVN293 is a novel blocker of potassium efflux in glia, regulating the inflammasome in individuals living with ALS and Alzheimer's disease.

By leveraging its extensive collection of brain tissue samples, employing advanced technologies, and generating actionable data, Cerevance aims to transform the lives of patients affected by CNS diseases.

