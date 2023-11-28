Shutter Image Sensor Market: Latest Developments, Innovations, Industry Analysis and Future Market Projections
Shutter image sensors are used in digital cameras and surveillance cameras for capturing images. They help in capturing action shots by controlling the exposure time electronically.
Market Dynamics:
The rising demand for security cameras from both commercial and residential sectors is driving the growth of the shutter image sensor market. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global security cameras market size was valued at USD 42.03 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 126.61 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. Moreover, the miniaturization of shutter image sensors has allowed their usage in various portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, and drones. This is further fueling the market growth.
The Global Shutter Image Sensor market size was valued at US$ 28.82 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 67.79 billion by 2030, grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2023 to 2030.
Major Driving Force: Rising Demand for Miniaturized Camera Modules in Smartphones
The demand for advanced camera capabilities in smartphones is continuously increasing. Smartphone manufacturers are increasingly focusing on incorporating additional cameras and improving camera specs to provide enhanced photography and videography experience to users. This has significantly driven the demand for advanced and compact image sensors that can be integrated into thin and slim smartphone designs. Shutter image sensors allow manufacturers to develop highly compact multi-camera modules while maintaining high image quality. The growing popularity of dual and triple rear camera setups in premium smartphones is a major factor propelling the need for advanced shutter image sensors.
Another Significant Driver: Growing Deployment of Computer Vision Applications and AI
Computer vision has emerged as a crucial technology for various industries to incorporate visual data intelligence. Industries are extensively using computer vision powered by deep learning and AI for automation, inspection, surveillance and more. This is generating significant demand for image sensors with advanced capabilities. Shutter image sensors offer benefits like global shutter that helps computer vision systems capture distortion-free images with optimum image quality even in low-light conditions. Their ability to capture motion with very high shutter speeds also makes them suitable for various inspection and surveillance applications. The rapid proliferation of AI and computer vision is expected to significantly drive the demand for high-performance shutter image sensors.
Top Key Players:
Sony, Samsung, OmniVision, ON Semiconductor, Canon, SK Hynix, STMicroelectronics, Panasonic, Teledyne Technologies, Hamamatsu Photonics, Infineon Technologies, ams, Himax Technologies, Gpixel, New Imaging Technologies, Sharp, Lite-On Technology Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, Holst Centre/imec, Made-in-China.com
Detailed Segmentation:
By Technology
CMOS Image Sensor
CCD Image Sensor
Others
By Processing Type
2D Image Sensor
3D Image Sensor
4D Image Sensor
Others
By Spectrum
Visible Light
Invisible Light
Others
By Array Type
Linear Image Sensor
Area Image Sensor
Others
By Vertical
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Security & Surveillance
Industrial
Entertainment
Others
By Application
Smartphones & Tablets
Wearable Devices
Drones
AR/VR Devices
Vehicles & Transportation
Medical Devices
Others
Regional Analysis:
⁃ North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico
⁃ South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
⁃ Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
⁃ Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
⁃ Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
Significant Market Restrain: High Manufacturing Cost Compared to CMOS Image Sensors
While shutter image sensors provide various technical advantages, their manufacturing process is relatively more complex and expensive compared to CMOS image sensors. The extensive use of shutter technology and circuit design makes their production cost substantially higher. This becomes a major restrain for wider adoption across various applications as CMOS image sensors offer a more affordable solution. Industries prefer CMOS sensors for mass-produced consumer devices and applications that do not require high-speed imaging capabilities. Overcoming the considerable cost difference remains a critical challenge for shutter image sensor manufacturers to expand mass market opportunities.
Major Growth Opportunity: Integration into Automotive Applications
The automotive industry is undergoing tremendous transformation with new vehicle technologies focusing on advanced driver assistance, autonomous driving, and digital cockpits. This growing deployment of imaging sensors, computers and AI systems in modern vehicles is paving the way for new growth opportunities for shutter image sensors. Their capabilities like rolling shutter suppression, motion detection, and low light performance make them well-suited for various automotive applications including advanced driver monitoring, surround view systems, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking and more. With continuous technology improvements, the integration of high-performance shutter image sensors into premium and luxury vehicles is expected to emerge as a lucrative growth avenue.
Notable Market Trend: Increasing Miniaturization of Shutter Image Sensors
Technology advancement is supporting the miniaturization of various electronic components including image sensors. The trend toward more compact and integrated form factors is prominent across industries utilizing cameras and imaging systems. Traditionally larger in size, shutter image sensor manufacturers are increasingly focused on reducing the footprint of their products through advanced semiconductor fabrication and miniaturization of electronic components. This allows easier integration into smaller camera modules and systems with space constraints. The development of wafer-level optics and through-silicon vias has greatly aided the miniaturization of shutter sensors. This emerging trend offers new opportunities to address untapped applications and widen the potential customer base.
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Shutter Image Sensor Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Shutter Image Sensor Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Shutter Image Sensor Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Shutter Image Sensor Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Shutter Image Sensor Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Shutter Image Sensor Market research study?
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Shutter Image Sensor Market:
Chapter 1 : Introduction, market driving forces, and product The study and research objectives are to investigate the Shutter Image Sensor market.
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - Shutter Image Sensor Market Fundamentals.
Chapter 3: The Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and the Challenges and Opportunities of Process Spectroscopy
Chapter 4: Shutter Image Sensor Market Factor Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, SWOT Analysis, Market Entropy, and Patent/Trademark Analysis are all presented in this chapter
Chapter 5: 2017-2022 Forecast by Type, End User, and Region/Country
Chapter 6: Evaluating the key players in the Shutter Image Sensor market, including the Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix, and Company Profile.
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, countries, and manufacturers/companies, as well as revenue share and sales by major countries in these regions (2023-2030).
