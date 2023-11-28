Submit Release
Sportradar Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the “Company”), a leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced that Gerard Griffin, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following two conferences in December:

  • UBS’s Global Media and Communications Conference at Eleven Madison in New York City on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Griffin will participate in the fireside chat at 11:15 am eastern and will be webcast live on https://investors.sportradar.com. A replay will be available for 30 days. Sportradar will host investor meetings during the conference.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Global Consumer & Retail Conference at the InterContinental hotel in New York City on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Griffin will participate in the fireside chat at 2:15 pm eastern and will be webcast live on https://investors.sportradar.com. A replay will be available for 30 days. Sportradar will host investor meetings during the conference.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. 

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
Christin Armacost, CFA, Manager Investor Relations
investor.relations@sportradar.com

Media:        
Sandra Lee, EVP of Global Communications
press@sportradar.com


