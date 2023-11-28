Sportradar Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the “Company”), a leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced that Gerard Griffin, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following two conferences in December:



UBS’s Global Media and Communications Conference at Eleven Madison in New York City on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Griffin will participate in the fireside chat at 11:15 am eastern and will be webcast live on https://investors.sportradar.com. A replay will be available for 30 days. Sportradar will host investor meetings during the conference.





Morgan Stanley’s Global Consumer & Retail Conference at the InterContinental hotel in New York City on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Griffin will participate in the fireside chat at 2:15 pm eastern and will be webcast live on https://investors.sportradar.com. A replay will be available for 30 days. Sportradar will host investor meetings during the conference.



