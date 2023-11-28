Presentation Software Market To Witness Excessive Growth, Observe Latest Development and Precise Outlook 2023-2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Presentation software tools allow users to design, deliver and manage multimedia presentations for business or educational purposes.Presentation software helps users to present ideas creatively with visual aids like charts, graphs, images, videos and others.
Market Dynamics:
The presentation software market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to enhanced adoption of cloud-based presentation software and surge in virtual conferences and meetings post-pandemic. Cloud-based presentation software allows easy sharing of presentations, seamless collaboration from any location and efficient storage of presentation files without requirement of additional hardware. Further, the outbreak of Covid-19 led to a surge in virtual conference and meetings, augmenting the demand for feature-rich and easily accessible presentation software. The increasing investment by key players to develop more advanced and innovative presentation software integrated with other tools like videos, collaboration and real-time audience engagement features is further expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
global Presentation Software market size was valued at US$ 5.90 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 14.32 billion by 2030, grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2023 to 2030
The popularity of cloud-based services is significantly driving the presentation software market
The adoption of cloud-based solutions has increased tremendously over the past few years. Presentation software vendors are now offering cloud-based versions of their products which provide hosting and collaboration features. Users can access their presentations from any device without needing to install the software. This has made presentation creation and sharing more convenient. Cloud-based presentation software also allows multiple users to work on a single presentation simultaneously from different locations. The transition to remote and hybrid work models during the pandemic has further accelerated the demand for cloud-based presentation tools. As cloud adoption continues to rise across industries, more businesses and individuals are subscribing to cloud-based presentation solutions.
Growing demand for visual storytelling is boosting the use of advanced presentation tools
In today's digital world, visual content is proven to be more engaging and effective at conveying ideas and messages. Presentation software vendors have recognized this trend and are incorporating innovative visual storytelling features in their products. Tools that provide templates, video integration, animation effects, and interactive capabilities allow users to create visually appealing presentations. They help capture and retain audience attention more efficiently. Furthermore, advanced visualization makes complex topics and datasets easier to understand. As the need for compelling visual communication grows, especially in marketing, sales and learning domains, users are gravitating towards feature-rich presentation solutions.
Top Key Players:
Microsoft, Apple, Google, Prezi, Canva, SlideDog, FlowVella, Niftio, Powtoon, Slides by Slidedog, Visme, Adobe, Zoho, Beautiful.ai, Pitch, Emaze, Haiku Deck, Slidebean, Swipe, Keynote
Detailed Segmentation:
By Platform
Windows
Mac
iOS
Android
Web-based
Linux
Others
By End User
Business Professionals
Educational Institutions
Marketing Professionals
Sales Professionals
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Pricing Model
Free
One-time License
Subscription-based
Freemium
By Deployment
Cloud-based
On-premise
By Organization Size
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Regional Analysis:
⁃ North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico
⁃ South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
⁃ Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
⁃ Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
⁃ Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
Open source and free presentation software restrict profits for commercial vendors
While open source and free presentation software like LibreOffice Impress and Google Slides have benefited many individuals and small businesses, they have posed a challenge for commercial vendors. A large user base has become accustomed to using no-cost options and may hesitate to pay for premium tools. This has put pressure on revenue models of established paid presentation software like PowerPoint. It is difficult to convince price-sensitive customers of the value of additional features when viable free alternatives exist. The availability of open source options has intensified competition and restricted profits in what used to be once a fairly profitable market segment.
The growing AVOD market presents an opportunity to integrate presentation capabilities
With the rising popularity of ad-supported video streaming services, the AVOD (advertising video on demand) market is projected to grow substantially in the coming years. Presentation software companies have an opportunity to partner with AVOD platforms and provide custom solutions for online presentation, webinar hosting and virtual events. By integrating their tools with video streaming capabilities, vendors can tap into the large AVOD viewer base. Users would be able to stream, record and share presentations through popular video platforms. Presentation software integrated with AVOD services would create a whole new interactive experience for audiences and new revenue streams for vendors through advertisements. Capitalizing on the growing AVOD trend can open up major opportunities for presentation solution providers.
Advancements in AI and machine learning are shaping presentation tools of the future
Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are revolutionizing various industries including presentation software. Major vendors are investing heavily in AI research to enhance their products. Future presentation tools may offer intelligent features like automatic formatting and layout suggestions, speech-to-text transcription, real-time translation, and data visualization recommendations based on statistical analysis. AI could automate routine tasks and help users create high-quality presentations with little effort. Machine learning algorithms could also analyze usage patterns to provide personalized recommendations and improve over time. As AI/ML technologies mature, they will transform how people create and deliver presentations, making the entire process more intuitive, productive and optimized.
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Presentation Software Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Presentation Software Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Presentation Software Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Presentation Software Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Presentation Software Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Presentation Software Market research study?
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Presentation Software Market:
Chapter 1 : Introduction, market driving forces, and product The study and research objectives are to investigate the Presentation Software market.
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - Presentation Software Market Fundamentals.
Chapter 3: The Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and the Challenges and Opportunities of Process Spectroscopy
Chapter 4: Presentation Software Market Factor Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, SWOT Analysis, Market Entropy, and Patent/Trademark Analysis are all presented in this chapter
Chapter 5: 2017-2022 Forecast by Type, End User, and Region/Country
Chapter 6: Evaluating the key players in the Presentation Software market, including the Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix, and Company Profile.
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, countries, and manufacturers/companies, as well as revenue share and sales by major countries in these regions (2023-2030).
