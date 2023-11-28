Alector to Host Two Virtual Research and Development Events Highlighting TREM2 and Progranulin Programs

Leading scientific and clinical experts to provide perspectives and rationale for TREM2 and progranulin targets on December 7 and December 13, respectively

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced management will host two virtual events in December to discuss the Company’s TREM2 and progranulin (PGRN) programs. The events will include presentations from Alector’s management as well as leading scientific and clinical experts who will provide their perspectives on the biological and genetic rationale for the TREM2 and PGRN targets, share an overview of the current treatment landscapes for frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and discuss the significant unmet needs that remain in the treatment of these neurodegenerative diseases.



Details of the webinars are as follows:

Diving Deep into TREM2: Uncovering its Potential as a Therapeutic Target for Alzheimer’s Disease

December 7, 2023, from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Alector’s management team will be joined by:

Michael Heneka , M.D., Director of the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) at the University of Luxembourg and Adjunct Professor at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School

, M.D., Director of the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) at the University of Luxembourg and Adjunct Professor at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School Reisa Sperling, M.D., Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and Director of the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital

A Detailed Review of PGRN: A Pivotal Stage Program for Frontotemporal Dementia with Broad Additional Opportunities Including Alzheimer’s Disease

December 13, 2023, from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm EST

Alector’s management team will be joined by:

Fenghua Hu , Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics and Weill Institute for Cell and Molecular Biology at Cornell University

, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics and Weill Institute for Cell and Molecular Biology at Cornell University Adam Boxer, M.D., Ph.D., Endowed Professor in Memory and Aging in the Department of Neurology at the University of California, San Francisco

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To access the live webcasts of these events, please register here for TREM2 and here for PGRN, or visit “Events and Presentations” in the “Investors” section of the Alector website at https://investors.alector.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following each presentation.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and seek to treat indications, including Alzheimer’s disease and genetically defined frontotemporal dementia patient populations. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business plans, business strategy, product candidates, planned and ongoing preclinical studies and clinical trials and the timing of data readouts from such trials, expected milestones, expectations of our collaborations, and financial and cash guidance. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties as set forth in Alector’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as the other documents Alector files from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for Alector to differ materially from those contained in Alector’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Alector specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.



Alector Contacts:

Alector

Katie Hogan

202-549-0557

katie.hogan@alector.com

1AB (media)

Dan Budwick

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

Argot Partners (investors)

Laura Perry

212.600.1902

alector@argotpartners.com